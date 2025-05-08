Call for coastal authors at Cannon Beach Library Published 12:34 am Thursday, May 8, 2025

CANNON BEACH — Jen Dixon, library manager, has put out a call for participants in the Cannon Beach Library’s NW Authors Series.

She invites local published authors to apply to appear at a Local Authors Festival at the library from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 27. She promises an opportunity to, “Connect with visitors and members of the community, meet with other local authors, and promote and sell your published books.”

The deadline for applications is June 15; authors will be notified via email by July 14.

To apply for table space, submit the online application form or download and print an application on the website, www.cannonbeachlibrary.org. Applications can also be picked up at the library, 131 N. Hemlock St., in Cannon Beach.

Local published authors of any age with books published in any genre are invited to apply, including self-published authors. “We’re primarily looking for authors from the Washington Peninsula through the southern Oregon coast,” Dixon added. “Ideally, we will be looking for three fiction authors, three nonfiction authors, three mystery authors and three children’s/young adult reader authors.”

The festival is designed to create a space to connect local published authors with readers and highlight their accomplishments.

For more details, email manager@cannonbeachlibrary.org or call (503) 436-1391.