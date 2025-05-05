The greatest talk title ever: ‘Wanna Get Weird?’ Published 5:00 pm Monday, May 5, 2025

Kevin L. Donihe, a two-time “Wonderland”-award winning author and one of the founders of Bizzaro literature, joins Seth Tichenor at the Wit & Wisdom program 7 p.m. May 8 for a conversation on the nature of weirdness.

Donihe will perform a “dynamic reading” of Bizzaro literature. Among topics to be discussed is where does the idea of weirdness come from — and why is being weird so often considered a bad thing?

Doors to the Lovell Showroom at the Fort George Brewery, 1483 Duane St., in Astoria open at 6 p.m. Food and beverages will be available. All ages are welcome. There is no cover charge.