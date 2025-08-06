Seaside Beach Volleyball takes to the sand, larger than ever

Determination shows on the face of a competitor during action at the Seaside Beach Volleyball Tournament. Gary Henley

Significantly large crowds throng the beach at Seaside at what is usually the largest event of the year and, yes, there are always traffic issues during the tournament, so travelers should leave plenty of time to get from A to B. Gary Henley

The team of Logan Webber and Hagen Smith won the men’s division in 2024.

Ensley Alden and Taylor Hagenah were presented with a $5,000 check for winning the women’s division in 2024.

Jordan Poyer, right, was an all-around athlete in his youth, excelling in multiple sports before going on to a stellar career as a professional footballer. Gary Henley

Olivia Israel (now Middleton) was on top form during the 2010 Seaside Beach Volleyball Tournament. She is a former Astoria High School volleyball player. The event is promoted as the largest beach volleyball tournament in the nation, attracting hundreds of competitors and thousands of fans. Gary Henley

Seaside Beach Volleyball is back on the sand once again with a new director at the helm.

Matches begin at 9 a.m. on Aug. 7 and run four days into Aug. 10.

The tournament is the largest in North America and second biggest in the world behind Venice, Italy.

New director Sadie Mercer has lofty expectations.

“Even though we are the largest tournament in the United States, we don’t see a lot of international participation,” Mercer said. “Another one of my goals might be more of a pie-in-the-sky idea, but I hope to one day have the Olympic qualifiers for volleyball played on Seaside Beach.”

With the tournament entering it’s 43rd year and being a significant annual fund-raiser for the Seaside Chamber of Commerce, it makes sense that the community will continue to look for ways to expand an already successful tournament.

Mercer said the 2025 event will have the largest turnout; in 2026, the tournament will add an extra day of competition.

“We have 32 more nets this season and there’s 600 teams on the wait-list,” Mercer said. “The first ever tournament was just 12 teams and four nets.”

With so many different brackets and skill levels, the beach will see competitors as young as 12 and as old as 80. There are amateur and open divisions, opportunities for juniors to adults,

Last year, players were spread out all over the beach while much of the show will be happening on center court.

For those who will be touring for the first time the beach will be filled with volleyball courts, the Seaside sand berms, food stands and a packed center court.

Mercer said the event will be streamed on YouTube, Facebook and the Seaside Beach Volleyball site to give people all over the world access to it.

Perhaps the largest reason Seaside Beach Volleyball tournament sees more than 40,000 people each year is due to the location. People discover the beauty of the Oregon Coast through the tournament. Past competitors have said spread that word through the volleyball community, increasing participation each year. Milder summer weather gives people from the Midwest and southern states a break from the scorching heat and humidity.

“Families travel from all over the United States just for the tournament,” Mercer said.

Another reason the Seaside Volleyball Tournament is so popular is the hospitality and chill vibe. Though California and Florida have more beaches and host much high-level competition, tournaments in California are sometimes seen as too intense. Seaside has so many brackets and a more laid-back coastal atmosphere, it makes people feel at home.

“We also have the best hospitality here in Seaside,” Mercer said. “People can walk around town in between their matches and experience all that the coast has to offer.”

