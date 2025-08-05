Never forget the theater is a small world; Ten Fifteen show strengthens family links

As El Gallo, the lead character in “The Fantasticks,” Dudley Goff had a sword scene, just as his daughter Judy Goff-Menegat has in the production of “For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday” in Astoria. Patrick Webb

A clipping from the files of The Astorian shows Dudley Goff during rehearsals for “The Fantasticks” at the Lewis and Clark Theater in Astoria in 1972. Bearded Goff is at right. Patrick Webb

Arnie Hummasti and Judy Goff-Menegat, in her Capt. Hook costume from the play “For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday,” look over press clippings and photos of her father Dudley Goff’s shows in Astoria in the 1970s. Patrick Webb

When Judy Goff-Menegat phoned her 94-year-old father in California to say she may be moving to Astoria, she mentioned one attraction.

“I had told him that there is a theater in Astoria that I am really interested in.”

Former North Coast resident Dudley Goff mused, “Probably nobody from the old theater crowd is still around.”

Then Goff-Menegat attended last September’s production of “The Woman in Black” at the Ten Fifteen Theater in Astoria.

Right there on stage was Arnie Hummasti.

He had directed her father in a production of “The Fantasticks” at the Lewis and Clark Theater, a forerunner of The Columbian, in 1972.

Meeting afterward, Goff-Menegat introduced herself. Hummasti’s response was immediate: “Are you, by any chance, related to Dudley Goff?”

Goff-Menegat was back on the phone to her father telling her of the encounter.

“I called him again and said, ‘You will not believe this, but I just saw him in a show.’”

Fast forward to this summer when director Deanna Duplechain cast her latest play “For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday.”

Hummasti was chosen to portray the father whose death triggers the action of the drama. And Goff-Menegat was cast as one of his children.

They both reacted with delight when Hummasti arrived for a rehearsal clutching a carefully preserved folder of newspaper clippings and snapshots. Pictures of Hummasti’s long hair style, favored by men in the 1970s, amused everyone at the theater. But the true significance was that the file contained clips of Dudley Goff portraying El Gallo, the lead role of the narrator-bandit.

“I was 11 and I distinctly remember the play,” said Goff-Menegat.

In a delicious irony, one of the photos showed him brandishing a sword. Daughter Judy’s character plays a scene as Capt. Hook and has a sword fight.

Hummasti recalled his days at the Lewis and Clark Theater with fondness. In the same era, he directed “Macbeth” and treasures his gift from the cast of a Shakespeare memento.

He especially recalled pianist Betty Philips and composer Clyde Curley, who both made contributions to the coast theater scene.

“It was a wonderful experience,” Hummasti recalled.

• Arnie Hummasti and Judy Goff-Menegat appear in “For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday” by Sarah Ruhl at the Ten Fifteen Theater, 1015 Commercial St., in Astoria. Performances continue 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8-9, 14-16; and 3:30 p.m. Aug. 10. Tickets are $25, online at www.thetenfifteentheater.com.