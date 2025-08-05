Firefighters gear up to torch the opposition

And sometimes, amid all the fun, it is just so darned hot under those “turnouts” that the spray of a hose actually brings welcome relief. Luke Whittaker

Waterball is a game that involves teams of two firefighters using a hose to move a ball suspended on a line toward their opponents. Luke Whittaker

Maneuvering a hose into position and directing it on a fire, or even a target during an exercise, requires strength and skill. The Long Beach Volunteer Fire Department will compete with Ilwaco and likely other departments on game day Aug. 9. Luke Whittaker

As well as skill and speed in putting out real fires of all kinds, pride is a key component for every volunteer firefighter in the world.

That’s true in Long Beach and Ilwaco.

So when the annual “Firefighter Games” day rolls around, there are significant braggin’ rights on the line.

This year’s event is noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Long Beach Volunteer Fire Department headquarters at 701 Washington Ave., N., in Long Beach.

Kyle Jewell, Long Beach fire chief, said in addition to Long Beach and Ilwaco personnel, he hopes to welcome additional teams arriving from other Southwest Washington departments including Cathlamet, Skamokawa, Grays River, Puget Island and Naselle.

In addition to the waterball contest — where competitors have to use their hoses to propel a heavy ball the farthest — there will be hose rolling, sack races, tower rides and a dunk tank.

Prize for first place in the two-person water ball team contest is $300; the second-place team wins $200. Money for the prizes is provided by sponsorship.

Hamburgers, hotdogs and snacks will be available for all attending. “This is all by donation of our guests’ choice,” said Jewell. “We want everyone to enjoy and not be burdened by a set price.”