At Nahcotta, Jazz & Oysters always mix so well

Autumn Shaw grooves on the baritone saxophone during an outdoor performance with the Ilwaco High School Jazz Band. The student musicians will play again at Jazz & Oysters.

The Ilwaco High School Jazz Band under director Rachel Lake will perform at the event. The student musicians help with unloading supplies and trash cleanup at the Port of Nahcotta site. They also supervise parking.

Taylor Shellfish has donated a significant supply of fresh oysters for the event. They are served hot off the grill or raw, depending on preference.

The Water Music Society, whose leaders organize Jazz & Oysters, encourage an informal approach to the outdoor festival and even the volunteer helpers are encouraged to dance.

The Portland-based band Good Co is also performing at the annual Jazz and Oysters event on the Long Beach Peninsula Aug. 9. Their music has been described as “growling speakeasy sound with an added dash of the electronic funk.”

The Cherry Poppin’ Daddies from Eugene will headline the Jazz & Oysters Aug. 9 their blend of American swing and ska. Rod Black photo

The South and the Northwest will come together at the Water Music Society’s annual Jazz & Oysters concert in Ocean Park Aug. 9.

Now in its 39th year, Jazz & Oysters has been a fundraiser since the nonprofit’s inception, with proceeds going toward music and art programs in Ocean Beach and Naselle school districts.

“Being able to support that in this tiny district really grabs me,” said Diana Thompson, who has been volunteering to coordinate the event for the Society since 2000, shortly after she and her late husband moved to the area.

Under Thompson’s direction, the event soon outgrew the historic Oysterville School House where it was first held.

This year it will take place again at the Port of Peninsula in Nahcotta, where views of Willapa Bay will enhance the music at the outdoors venue.

Food and drinks including wine and beer will be available for purchase from a range of vendors. Oysters will be provided by Taylor Shellfish, which has been donating part of its harvest for the event for several years. They are served hot off the grill or raw, depending on preference.

The event, which runs from noon to 6 p.m, will open with a performance by the Ilwaco High School Jazz Band under director Rachel Lake.

“These kids are so professional, it’s amazing, and they do an awesome job,” said Thompson. “It’s absolutely astonishing what the music teacher has done with these students.”

Student musicians volunteer with event logistics including trash pickup and unloading supplies. They also coordindate parking (suggested donation, $5).

The doors open at 11:30 a.m. with the students performing at noon.

Portland-based Good Co will then traverse all manner of danceable genres at 1:30 p.m. with their “growling speakeasy sound with an added dash of the electronic funk” that is “brassy, flashy, and always a little sassy.”

Headlining the event at 4 p.m. to conclude the afternoon are the Cherry Poppin’ Daddies from Eugene, with their signature blend of American swing and ska. The band was formed in 1989 when New Yorker Steve Perry came West to study and run track at the University of Oregon. They were inducted into the Oregon Music Hall of Fame in 2009.

“I really like music, so I don’t sing,” Thompson joked. “I find music to be such a strong thing to have in your life. “

More information is available at the Water Music Society’s website https://www.watermusicsociety.com.

Tickets are $25 for adults, and $13 for 6-18 year-olds. Children under six attend for free. Tickets are available online or at the door the day of the event. Those attending are not permitted to bring in outside food or drink.

Jazz & Oysters

Water Music Society

Port of Peninsula, 3311 275th St., in Ocean Park.

Noon to 6 p.m., Aug. 9; doors open 11:30 a.m.

Tickets $25 for adults, $13 for 6-18 year-olds; children under six free. Online at www.watermusicsociety.com

Parking, suggested donation $5.

Beer, wine and oysters available for purchase; no outside food.