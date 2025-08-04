Trío Guadalevín to perform on the beach Aug. 9

The Trío Guadalevín, a Latino music and storytelling group with roots in Africa, the Middle East and Indigenous Americas, will perform at Cape Disappointment State Park, 244 Robert Gray Drive, in Ilwaco 7 p.m. Aug 9.

The outdoors event is part of the State Parks’ Waikiki Beach concert series. Attendance is free, but an annual or one-day State Parks Discover Pass is required for vehicle access. Passes are available online and at the park entrance.