Cannon Beach announces partial Mobi Mat installation

Cannon Beach is taking a step forward in making the coastline more accessible for visitors with the installation of Mobi Mats at the Tolovana State Park beach access ramp.

These portable, non-slip mats provide stable and safe access over the sand, giving individuals with mobility challenges the opportunity to experience the beach more fully, said James Paino, executive director of the Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce.

“Bringing Mobi Mats to Cannon Beach is a big win for both our visitors and our community,” he said.

The chamber has worked to make accessibility a priority.

“With the help of the Accessibility Task Force, we’ve put real effort into making sure everyone, from people using mobility devices to families with strollers, can easily and safely access our beaches,” he added.

“These mats aren’t just about convenience. They show how much this community values inclusion and making Cannon Beach a place where everyone feels welcome.”

The mats will be in place seasonally, from Memorial Day through Labor Day each year. Maintenance and installation will be handled by the Haystack Rock Awareness Program and the city of Cannon Beach Public Works Department.

Some 250 feet of Mobi Mats have been installed at the Tolovana State Park beach access ramp. This partial installation allows for testing the mats’ durability against unpredictable tides. Following an evaluation, the remaining mats will be installed, extending the total coverage to 400 feet to further enhance beach accessibility.

Paino commended the city of Cannon Beach Public Works Department.

Funding was by the Oregon Coast Visitors Association.