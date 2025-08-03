Here is the 2025 Astoria Regatta schedule

Astoria Regatta 2025 Schedule

Queen’s Farewell

5:30 p.m. Aug. 6

McTavish Room, Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria

Celebrating the service of 2024 Queen Rosalinda Nestor of Warrenton.

Queen’s Coronation

7 p.m. Aug. 6

Liberty Theatre

Crowning of the 2025 queen.

Astoria Family Fun Night

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 7

The Barbey Center at the Columbia River Maritime Museum, 2042 Marine Drive, Astoria

Games, a dance party, food and a treasure hunt

Kiwanis Kids Parade

6 p.m. Aug. 7

The Barbey Center

Seamen’s Memorial

3 p.m. Aug. 8

Seamen’s Memorial Park in Uniontown under the Astoria Bridge

The U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy, commercial fishermen, river and bar pilots, and others in maritime industries are honored.

Admiral’s Reception

6 p.m. Aug. 8

Fort George Brewery, Lovell Showroom, 1483 Duane St., Astoria

Regatta Admiral Capt. Michael Tolley and Admiral’s Aide Nate Pinkstaff are honored. Locally catered appetizers and drinks. Entry $30 at the door, or $20 with a 2025 Regatta pin.

Astoria Yacht Club Yacht Races

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8

On the Columbia River above the bridge near the Astoria waterfront and near the West Mooring Basin, weather and tides permitting.

Rose Planting Ceremony

9 a.m. Aug. 9

The Flavel House Museum gardens at 714 Exchange St., Astoria

With the Royal Rosarians of Portland

Astoria Regatta Fun Run

11 a.m. Aug. 9

1 mile run along the Grand Land Parade route in downtown Astoria.

Register at 16th and Exchange streets in Astoria.

Regatta Square Activities

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 9

Astoria Regatta Square is at the public parking lot on 12th Street, between Duane and Exchange streets.

Food including a barbecue lunch, music with DJ, face painting, caricatures, booths, a health fair and a kid zone with inflatables.

Columbia Memorial Hospital and Medix Ambulance on hand.

Grand Land Parade

Noon Aug. 9

Downtown Astoria from 16th and Exchange Street, west to Ninth Street, turning right then right again on Duane Street and back to conclude at 17th Street.

(There will be early parking restrictions to accommodate the parade route.)

Astoria Yacht Club Yacht Races

1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 9

On the Columbia River above the bridge near the Astoria waterfront and near the West Mooring Basin, weather and tides permitting.

Family Fest at Regatta

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 9

The Barbey Maritime Center

Presented by AWE-Astoria

Local scientists, ecologists, artists, dancers and others will be available to tell families about their organization and how they can get involved. Fun activities for kids of all ages.

Park east of the Barbey Maritime Center in the lot accessible from 22nd Street. (Do not park in the red fire lanes.)

Search and Rescue Demonstration

2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 9

Opposite the 17th St Pier, Astoria

Unless responding elsewhere for an emergency, the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Columbia River will offer a search and rescue demonstration in the Columbia River.

Highwater Boat Parade

5 p.m to 6 p.m. Aug. 9

On the Columbia River, viewable from the Astoria waterfront and restaurants.

The Regatta Court on the Bar Pilots’ boat will lead the parade.

Service groups, the commercial industry and sports crafts among entrants.