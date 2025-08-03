Free ‘Echoes in Static’ concert planned in Astoria Aug. 8; Clatsop Community Action to benefit
Published 11:03 am Sunday, August 3, 2025
JJ Hammond will host a free “Echoes in Static” concert 8 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Brugh Building Event Space at 1162 Marine Drive, in Astoria.
Donations will benefit Clatsop Community Action, serving people facing homelessness and hunger.
The concert will blend hybrid, metal, orchestral, techno music and live DJ mixing. For information, log on to www.echoesinstatic.com.