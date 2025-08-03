Columbia River travel show to debut nationally

ROSBURG, Wash. — WWEST Communications has announced the premiere of a travel show focused on the Lower Columbia. It will debut on the FYI platform 3 p.m. Oct. 4.

Producer Kenneth Johnson said, “The Columbia Coast” eyes vacation options of the region. Each episode will feature a boutique lodging destination, a local culinary ingredient, a focus on regional art, history and culture, plus outdoor adventures.

The show includes Las Vegas personalities Mark Justice and a chef, Robert “Stew” Stewart, with local Heather Johnson as host.

The show is a collaboration of several agencies including Willapa Harbor Chamber of Commerce; city of Long Beach; Pacific County; Wahkiakum County Chamber of Commerce; Oregon Coastal Visitors Association; Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce and the Lower Columbia Tourism Committee.

Season 1 has been in production since January and filming is expected to conclude in mid-September. The show is filmed in Pacific, Wahkiakum, Clatsop and Tillamook counties.

FYI, is a division of A+E Global Media (aegm.com), a joint venture of the Disney-ABC Television Group and the Hearst Corp.