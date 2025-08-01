Sign museum to open at the Armory; Astoria Jazz Collective to perform
Published 8:13 am Friday, August 1, 2025
The “grand opening” of the new Astoria Sign Museum at the Astoria Armory will take place Aug. 14.
The doors open at 1636 Exchange St., in Astoria at 6 p.m. with an introduction from Jeff Daly at 7 p.m.
Music will be provided by the Astoria Jazz Collective. Members are Clarence Robinson, bass; Dave Drury, guitar; Chelsea Lafey, vocals; Dusty Hill, drums; Roxanne Hill, piano; and Tom Hunt, saxophone.
Trending
Beer, wine and snacks will be available. Tickets are $35, available online at https://ticketstripe.com/events/6580107561387793.