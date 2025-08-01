Register for early fall hike up to Tillamook Head

Registration is underway for a hike Sept. 22 up to Boneyard Ridge Habitat Reserve to welcome the changing of the seasons.

It will be led by Katie Voelke, executive director of the North Coast Land Conservancy.

It will start at the Circle Creek Conservation Center at the base of Tillamook Head in Seaside. The path will go through a conserved area, observing a forest that is on a healthy trajectory toward maturing into a high-functioning rainforest, thanks to the conservancy’s stewardship efforts.

The hike will conclude at a clearing atop Tillamook Head. It is a challenging hike with approximately 375 feet of elevation gain on an old logging roadbed; it will be about 1.75 miles.

Those taking part should dress in layers for changing weather, wear sturdy waterproof hiking shoes or boots, and bring sunscreen, water, snacks and lunch. Binoculars are recommended. Pets are not allowed.

The hike is free, but registration is required. For information or to register, contact the North Coast Land Conservancy at nclc@NCLCtrust.org or logon to https://nclctrust.org.