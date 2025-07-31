Liberty hosts silver screen movies for ‘silvers’

The curtain is rising on a new community tradition at the Liberty Theatre.

It is called the “Silver Screen (and Hair!) Series,” a nostalgic black-and-white film series created for seniors and lovers of classic cinema.

The first screening, featuring “Casablanca” (1942), takes place 1 p.m. Aug, 5. Admission is $5, or free with an RSVP through Clatsop Care Center Health District or the Astoria Senior Center.

The series is a collaboration between Liberty Theatre, Clatsop Care and the Astoria Senior Center.

“Watching these films in this beautiful, historic theater — surrounded by community—is an experience that touches the heart,” said Michael Martin, from Clatsop Care Center Health District. “It’s more than just entertainment, it’s about connection and joy.”

The series is sponsored by Clatsop Care Center Health District, and features a new film on the first Tuesday of each month.

Attendees will view black-and-white classics from the 1930s to 1960s in ADA-accessible seating and assisted listening devices. There is optional transportation for Clatsop Care residents and coordinated group visits.

Lobby resource tables will feature senior services and legacy giving opportunities. Each screening will include a short pre-show video spotlighting Clatsop Care’s services, the Astoria Senior Center and the Liberty Theatre’s Legacy Donors Club.

Movies to follow are:

• Sept. 9, “Rebel Without a Cause” (1955);

• Oct. 7, “Harvey” (1950).

Admission is $5 or free with an RSVP by contacting Clatsop Care Center Health District at (503) 325-0313 or the Astoria Senior Center: (503) 325-3231 in advance.

For information, follow Liberty Theatre and Clatsop Care on Facebook or visit www.libertyastoria.org and www.clatsopcare.org.