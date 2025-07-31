 Bar pilot presides as 2025 Regatta Admiral 

The 2024 Regatta Queen, Rosalinda Lopez Nestor of Warrenton, will hand over her crown July 30.

The Astoria Regatta Court will preside over multiple activities during the annual festival. Pictured at the Starlight Parade with 2024 Regatta Queen, Rosalinda Lopez Nestor, left, are this year’s court, Chantrell Lee from Seaside, Lily Helligso of Astoria, Frances Taggart of Warrenton, and Aubrey Harrington of Knappa.

The Astoria Regatta, happening from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, is a time-honored North Coast tradition. It pays homage to the area’s seafaring roots and lets the community celebrate the culture and industry of maritime life.

Its 2025 motto is “Hold Fast, Embrace the Tide.”

Since its start in 1894, the Regatta has amassed many traditions and events unique to the Columbia River. One of its trademarks is picking a Regatta Admiral to preside.

Capt. Michael Tolley was selected this year. Tolley is an accomplished mariner whose career spans decades, including his work as Columbia River Bar Pilot since 2015.

“He’s kind of an ‘international man of mystery,’” said Michelle Murray, who is co-president of the Regatta with Janet LaDuce-Grothe.

Murray served as an officer in the U.S. Navy with two overseas deployments before embarking on his private-sector maritime career almost a decade, mostly captaining bulk carriers. He has traveled round the world 13 times, two surviving incidents where he outmaneuvered modern pirates in the waters off Africa, sometimes under gunfire.

In 2014, Tolley was captaining a cargo ship in the Mediterranean Sea when he led a rescue of 241 Syrian refugees, Murray said.

As a bar pilot on the Columbia, his expansive knowledge of the river has gotten many ships through safely, Murray said.

His contribution is memorialized by the Regatta’s board. “Admiral Michael Tolley represents the finest traditions of seafaring excellence — courage in crisis, skill in navigation, and compassion in service. As this year’s Regatta Admiral, he reminds us that maritime heritage isn’t just about the past; it’s about the living tradition of men and women who continue to brave the world’s waters with honor and expertise.”

The Regatta opens with the Queen’s Coronation Aug. 6, something that Murray says is one of her favorite parts of the festival.

“The tradition of having a queen goes back 130 years,” she said. “My ‘why’ for the festival is the girls and how we can inspire them and support them.”

The coronation starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Liberty Theatre in downtown Astoria with a farewell to 2024’s Regatta Queen, Rosalinda Lopez Nestor of Warrenton. At 7 p.m., the Regatta Court will share speeches and a 2025 queen will be selected from the new court. The Regatta princesses are Lily Helligso of Astoria High School, Chantrell Lee of Seaside High School, Frances Taggart of Warrenton High School and Aubrey Harrington of Knappa High School.

The schedule of events to celebrate the Regatta continues Aug. 7 with a Family Fun Night 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., featuring the Kiwanis Kids Parade at 6 p.m.

The festival continues with the Admiral’s Reception at 6 p.m. Aug. 8. Hosted at Fort George Brewery’s Lovell Showroom, 1483 Duane St., in Astoria, the party gives people a chance to meet Tolley and this year’s Admiral’s Aide, Nate Pinkstaff. Locally catered appetizers and drinks will be served. Tickets are $30 each.

Other events include the Aug. 9 Grand Land Parade (noon, west along Exchange and back east along Duane Street) and the Highwater Boat Parade (5 p.m. on the Columbia River). The Astoria Yacht Club’s races will be 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8 and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 9.

Leading up to the festival, a group of swimmers crossed the Columbia on July 19. The swim was resurrected in 2024 after a 90-year hiatus (the first time a group did the route was 1934).

Murray said the swimmers were accompanied by kayakers to ensure their safety. “It’s amazing because the kayakers have to pace themselves to keep up with the swimmers.”

Two of the eight had to drop out, but six finished. Their times were: Matthew Knapik 2:50:00; Bob Burrow 2:57:00; Sarah Landrum 3:06:00; Paul Silka 3:15:00; Marsha Pack 3:17:00; and Razie Guillory 3:32:00.

Silka, medical director of Columbia Memorial Hospital’s emergency department, organized the swim to raise money for CMH’s expansion and renovation.

• Look for more news about the 2025 Regatta in the Aug. 7 edition of Coast Weekend.