Seaside Artwalk celebrates first Saturday in style

This abstract painting of a cow is by Kelley Anderson and displayed at The Whet Spot. Patrons can enjoy craft beers, ciders, and wines in the newly expanded gathering room.

This “Bird Watcher” sand dollar mosaic is by Mimi Cernyar Fox and on show at the Fairweather Gallery at 612 Broadway St., in Seaside. Others featured are Jennifer Quan’s wire sculptures and archival Provence work by Rich Brooks, painter Paul Brent, abstract photographer Steve Bash and mixed-media artist Liz Luther.

This untitled seascape oil painting is among attractions at Pacific Heirloom and Collectibles. Viewers can draw on their own historical or stylistic knowledge for context.

Connie Emmons’ acrylic painting titled “Tillamook Bay” is at the TigerLily Gallery. Emmons is a a lifelong resident of the Pacific Northwest with a love of nature, highly influenced by her mother., an oil painter.

This engraved mug collection by business owner Nancy Russell is at Treasures of the Viking Rabbit. Russell invites visitors to request a custom-designed mug.

These compass pendants are displayed among other creative work at Ruby Tides Jewelry. They are a versatile accessory that combines functionality and style.

This acrylic called “Sirena of the Sea” by Laura Jacobson is on display at SunRose Art & Whimsy at 734 Broadway St., in Seaside. She has taught herself other techniques, including chalk art, charcoal painting, textiles, tile mosaics and clay work. The gallery will offer live music during the first Saturday Art Walk.

Celebrating 21 years in 2025, the Seaside First Saturday Art Walk is a free event in the Historic Gilbert District, located between Holladay Drive and Broadway Street. This month it takes place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 2.

SunRose Art & Whimsy, 734 Broadway St.

A beach girl at heart, featured artist Laura Jacobson’s art reflects the whimsical elements of the sea and living in a seaside town. She has taught herself various techniques, including chalk art, charcoal painting, textiles, tile mosaics and clay work. Larry Calame will provide live music.

TigerLily Gallery, 613 Broadway St.

The featured artist is Connie Emmons, a lifelong resident of the Pacific Northwest. Her love of nature is revealed in her paintings and collages. Her education includes a bachelor’s degree from Marylhurst University. Her mother, an oil painter, influenced her perspective on the colors of life, love and the natural world.

Pacific Heirloom and Collectibles, 608 Broadway St.

Featuring an untitled and significant vintage oil painting by a marine artist that emphasizes the beauty of the emotion of the sea. The work focuses on what you see, how it makes you feel, and any historical or stylistic context you can draw upon.

Fairweather House and Gallery, 612 Broadway St.

The gallery hosts the opening reception for Creative Class. Introducing Jennifer Quan’s wire sculptures and archival Provence works by Rich Brooks, as well as welcoming sand dollar mosaic artist Mimi Cernyar Fox. The gallery also highlights painter Paul Brent, abstract photographer Steve Bash and mixed-media artist Liz Luther. Music by singer and acoustic guitarist Jason Lambert.

Treasures of the Viking Rabbit, 10 N. Holladay Drive, Suite A

A company offering custom-engraved and sublimation items for everyone. Introducing engraved mugs made by Nancy Russell, the owner of the business, and inviting visitors to request a custom-designed mug.

The Whet Spot, 12 N. Holladay Drive

Abstract artist Kelley Anderson and other local artists are featured. Patrons can enjoy craft beers, ciders, and wines in the newly expanded gathering room, which features a gallery wall showcasing local artwork.

Ruby Tides Jewelry, 18 N. Holladay Drive

Featuring compasses as pendant necklaces, which have gained popularity as fashionable accessories. These pieces blend the practical functionality of a compass with artistic design.

Find additional original art during the day at these Seaside locations:

Starry Night Inn and Art Hotel, 811 First Ave.

Seaside Coffee House, 3 N. Holladay Drive

Seaside Antique Mall, 726 Broadway St.

The Art Walk is coordinated by chairman Denise Fairweather, who is director of the Historic Gilbert District of downtown Seaside and gallerist/curator at the Fairweather House and Gallery, 612 Broadway St., Seaside. Online at www.fairweatherhouseandgallery.com and www.facebook.com/fairweatherhouseandgallery