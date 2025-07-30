Country concerts will conclude 2025 Clatsop County Fair

The Kruse Brothers will perform Aug. 2 at the concert featuring Jacquie Roar, which concludes the 2025 Clatsop County Fair.

Thomas Mac, an up-and-coming country artist who was offered his first record deal at age 20, will appear at the Rodney Atkins concert Aug. 1.

Country singer Rodney Atkins will perform at the Clatsop County Fair Aug. 1. He is known for “Watching You” and “Take a Back Road.” His first album was “Honesty” in 2003. A separate ticket purchase is needed for his performance.

Jacquie Roar, whose music blends country and rock, will close the 2025 Clatsop County Fair on the evening of Aug. 2. Roar has been featured on “The Voice,” capturing the judges’ attention with a cover of “Here for the Party” by Gretchen Wilson.

Haddie VanBerkom, who is from a U.S. Coast Guard family, expresses gratitude for those who help her. She designed the poster for the 2025 Clatsop County Fair.

Mutton bustin’ can be one of the most amusing activities at any fair. The schedule of sessions is noon, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Aug. 1 with the championships 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Aug. 2.

The Clatsop County Fair continues through Aug. 2. The Longhorns are among the prized attractions. Remaining shows are 4:30 p.m. Aug. 1 and 3:30 p.m. Aug. 2.

Seth Howard will be working his magic at the fair 11 a.m. July 31 and 7 p.m. Aug. 1.

The car show is a fixture that lures enthusiasts of all ages to the Clatsop County Fair.

The Clatsop County Fair is underway, with live music performances this weekend you won’t want to miss.

Nationally acclaimed country singer Rodney Atkins is performing Aug. 1. Jacquie Roar, who has been featured on “The Voice,” will close out the fair with a concert on Aug. 2.

There are lots of other musical guests to check out.

“There will be music going the whole time,” said Fair Manager Kyle Sharpsteen.

Events and concerts take place at the Clatsop County Fair and Expo Center, at 92937 Walluski Loop, in Astoria. The admission fee allows access to all events except the Atkins concert, which requires an additional ticket.

Performers

Atkins has amassed billions of streams on music platforms, known for his hits “Watching You” and “Take a Back Road.” Atkins debuted his first album in 2003, “Honesty,” and since then has carved his name in the country music scene. He’s touring all over the country this summer.

“He’s a national act,” Sharpsteen said.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with the concert at 7 p.m.

Atkins will be joined by Thomas Mac, an up-and-coming country artist. Mac has millions of followers on TikTok, where he regularly posts short song videos. He was offered his first record deal at age 20.

The Aug. 1 show with Atkins is a ticketed performance, so guests must buy entry to the concert separately from fair admission, Sharpsteen said. General admission concert tickets are $29. Reserved seating — tickets that get you to the front of the stage — is $45 per person.

“Our concert on Friday is a big part of what we are right now,” he said.

Concluding

Jacquie Roar, a powerful vocalist and country singer, will close the fair on the evening of Aug. 2. Roar has been featured on “The Voice,” a competitive singing TV show. She captured the judges’ attention with a cover of “Here for the Party” by Gretchen Wilson.

Now, she’s released songs on music platforms, including “Learn About Love” and “Boots in the Sand,” and infuses a country-rock flair into her music.

Doors also open at 6 p.m. with the concert at 7 p.m. Her show is included with fair admission; no additional ticket purchase is necessary. Also appearing are the Kruse Brothers.

If you can’t make the evening concerts, there are lots of other opportunities to enjoy music at the fair, which has the theme “Stars, Stripes & Summer Nights.” There will also be non-stop entertainment at the food court stage, Sharpsteen said. One of the most rewarding parts of the fair is seeing the lineup of talented local musicians and giving them a stage in their community to perform on, he added.

Musical acts include:

2 p.m. July 31, Grupo Super Escandalo;

4:30 p.m. July 31, Bruce Thomas Smith;

2 p.m. Aug. 1, Bikini Beach Surf Music,

Events

There are many fair happenings, too. Three remaining public-participation events are:

• 2 p.m. July 31 Scarecrow Decorating Contest;

• 3:15 p.m. Aug. 1 Sasquatch Calling Contest;

• 10:30 a.m. Aug. 2 Chili Cook-off.

The car show runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 2 with a Pinewood Derby show and races for all ages.

Bear Hollow chainsaw carving will have four shows a day at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. July 31 and Aug. 1 and on the final day 10 a.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Aug. 2.

Seth Howard will be performing magic. His show times are 11 a.m. July 31 and 7 p.m. Aug. 1.

Animals will take part in a costume contest 6 p.m. Aug. 1.

Ther are two opportunities to view the impressive Longhorn cattle, at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 1 and 3:30 p.m. Aug. 2.

Mutton bustin’ always creates a spectacle. Sessions are noon, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Aug. 1 and 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. for the championships Aug. 2.

The 4-H Special Fair Awards and the FFA awards will be presented noon to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 2.

There is a deep-pit barbecue from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 2 featuring plates with deep-pit beef with mac ’n cheese plus other sides and sweets. Funds raised benefit 4-H participants.

A livestock auction is scheduled at 4 p.m. Aug. 2 to conclude the week’s 4-H competitions.

Vendor booths and the food court will run through the end of the fair.

• The fair is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 31, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 1 and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 2.

2025 Clatsop County Fair

Continues July 31 to Aug. 2.

The Clatsop County Fair and Expo Center is at 92937 Walluski Loop, in Astoria.

Admission is $10 for ages 7 to 54, and $5 for people over 55. Children under 6-years-old get free admission; there is a $40 family cap.

Car show participants may arrive at 8 a.m. Aug. 2, two hours before the fair opens. The $20 entry fee covers fair admission.

The Aug. 1 Rodney Atkins concert starts at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. Tickets: $29 general admission, $49 reserved, online at www.clatsopcofair.com.

The free Aug. 2 show with Jacquie Roar starts at 7 p.m.

For the online photo contest, visitors may submit photos of events to the fair’s Facebook page before 5 p.m. Aug. 4. Winners will receive the most “likes” in each division (adult, teen and youth) by 5 p.m. Aug. 10.

Free parking.

• The fair poster was designed by Haddie VanBerkom and reflects the theme, “Stars, Stripes & Summer Nights.”