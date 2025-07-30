Astoria Sunday Market celebrates ‘silver’ anniversary

Ima Blueberry appears to be having way too much fun at the Astoria Sunday Market, which hosts farmers and ranches with local produce.

The Astoria Sunday Market Kids Club continues to be popular. This session was about typewriters.

Astoria Sunday Market is celebrating its 25th anniversary with giveaways while highlighting its vendors, especially the farmers and ranchers who sell locally produced goodies.

Astoria Sunday Market is having a birthday

Aug. 3 is the market’s 25th birthday and manager Tamara Cameron has announced that vendors and managers will celebrate with free treats and giveaways for early attendees, birthday hat decorating stations, and two chances to win $25 in Market Bucks.

“We are also celebrating Farmers Market Week beginning Sunday, and throughout next week. Watch our social media channels for bit of humble bragging and pick up your free Oregon native wildflower seed bombs, jar openers, or ASM logo stickers from the information booth on Aug. 10,” said

Cameron.

She is proud of the market’s success. Last year, vendor sales were more than $2 million.

So far this year, after 11 markets — at the half-way point in the season — vendor sales are $1.2 million and on target to reach the $2 million mark, again by the end of the season.

“We are proud to provide a marketplace that helps more than 220 vendors, and their families thrive. And we thank you, our loyal customers, for making it a priority to ‘Buy Local.’”

The market started accepting SNAP and providing a Double-Up Food Bucks Match in 2022. The program continues to grow.

As of July 29, the market has dispersed $5,767 in SNAP tokens plus $5,700 in Double-Up Food Bucks (DUFBs) coupons. The total distributed so far this year is $11,467 vs. $7,908 in 2024, which is a 45-percent increase.

“We are proud to help support the members of our community who rely on SNAP and our local farmers and food producers,” Cameron said.

The market features fine art and craft vendors producing creative paintings, clothing, ceramics, bodycare items, and more, prepared food vendors creating delicious charcuterie, sauces, breads and baked goods, etc., plus food to eat on-site.

It also is hosting 22 farmers and ranchers this season.

“They grow/raise a large variety of vegetables and fruit, flowers, mushrooms, eggs, seafood, meats and more,” Cameron added.

Supporters can follow the market on Facebook at www.facebook.com/astoriasundaymarket.