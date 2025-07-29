Raven River Bree’s art in the spotlight in Ilwaco

“Bicycle” is a watercolor on paper Bree Lichnovsky. “With a mushroom seat, leaf fenders, snakeskin tires, and lace lichen spokes and a snail riding shotgun, this is the best way to get around town,” she said. Artwork by Bree Lichnovsky

raveyard of the Pacific Illustrated map” is a watercolor and ink on paper completed in 2021. Bree Lichnovsky said is the most up-to-date shipwreck map of the area. The ship illustrations are drawn freehand and text is hand-lettered. Artwork by Bree Lichnovsky

“Father Time,” a watercolor on paper was created to commemorate the great fire that destroyed much of the waterfront in Astoria. Artwork by Bree Lichnovsky

ILWACO — A reception is planned 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug 1 at the J Brunner Gallery, 161 Howerton Ave., Ilwaco to celebrate phantasia and other work by Bree Lichnovsky.

Her artwork as Raven River Bree will be displayed through Oct. 31.

Lichnovsky’s talent for creating is evident in her work, but she said she has no formal art training.

“My medium is primarily watercoIors, and I paint whimsical flora and fauna of the Pacific Northwest, both real and imagined,” she said. “Some of my pieces include original rhymes I’ve written and hand-lettered in my original font.

“Though I’ve been drawing ever since I can remember, during and after my college years I took a break as I focused on other priorities.

“I moved to the Columbia Pacific region when I was about 30, and it was then I returned to drawing. I began to teach myself how to paint with watercolors as they were the only paints I had access to.

Lichnovsky works part-time as membership manager at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco.

Her other craft skills are as a natural dyer.

“I grow dye plants & flowers in my garden and sustainably harvest windfall in the woods. I use these materials to dye silk scarves and other fabrics.”

The J Brunner Gallery at 161 Howerton Ave., has a selection of her dye work for sale as well as the watercolors.

Her art is highlighted online at www.facebook.com/raven.river.bree