Gearhart galleries take part in Art Walk; Trails End to announce judges’ awards

The 2024 Best of Show at the Trails End Art Association Gallery’s annual judged show was “Echoes of Earth and Edifice” by Kitty Paino.

Gearhart artist David Savinar’s paintings can be summed up by “find yourself a bit of whimsy in living color.” This gouache party hat artwork and others will be on display during the Gearhart Art Walk at The Station Studio.

The 2024 Mayor’s Award was given to “SummerFlowers” by Gheri Fouts.

The Gearhart Art Walk, on the first Saturday of the month, takes place Aug. 2. Participating galleries open from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Trails End Art Association Gallery at 656 A St., in Gearthart

Trails End opens the 74th annual judged show in August featuring the art of Trail’s End member artists and non-member artists from the Northwest, exhibiting art in a variety of media.

This is the only art exhibit at Trail’s End that is open to member and non-member artists.

The opening reception for the annual judged show will be 1 p.m. Aug. 2 with festivities continuing through the Gearhart ArtWalk from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Trail’s End is celebrating its 75th anniversary. There will be face painting for kids of all ages, art demonstrations, a kids art table, games, free merchandise and art for sale.

At the awards ceremony at 3 p.m., this year’s winners will be announced in each category of art, plus Best in Show and the Mayor’s Award. Lemonade, wine and chocolate will be served, with music provided by Astoria Ukulele Orchestra.

The exhibit will be available for viewing throughout August. Summer hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays.

Established in 1950, Trail’s End began with a group of artists in Seaside who held painting sessions, initially in their homes, sharing knowledge and encouraging people with little experience in art.

The volunteer-run nonprofit seeks to create a learning environment. The studio hosts art groups, classes and workshops; the entry gallery is full of prints, small objects, artworks and notecards and small gifts.

For more details, log on to www.trailsendart.org, call (503) 717-9458 or email trailsendartassociation@gmail.com.

The Station Studio, 3427 U.S. Highway 101, in Gearhart

The Station Studio is housed in a vintage gas station on U.S. Highway 101. It provides a creative space for professional artists Janelle Baglien and David Savinar to paint and show their work.

Known for fun openings and raucous conversation, the studio will feature Savinar’s paintings whose theme is “find yourself a bit of whimsy in living color.” The original paintings and drawings are colorful, playful and full of heart. Visitors will be able to meet the artist.

For details, log on to www.savinarpaintings.com, call (503) 890-8955 or email david@savinarpaintings.com.