Ilwaco Artworks hosts sushi dishes ‘Clay Play’

ILWACO — Ilwaco Artworks at 109 First Ave. N., in Ilwaco, will host a “Clay Play” session to create sushi dishes 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1.

The casual beginner-friendly hands-on clay session offers a chance to learn basic handbuilding techniques while creating a functional or decorative piece.

Each session includes a demonstration and work with clay, glazing and firing. Children between 10 and 14 should be accompanied by an adult. Over 14 can be on their own. Finished pieces are ready in three to six weeks. Shipping is available for $15 plus postage. Group discounts are available. Cost is $35.

For details, contact Hans Miles at ilwacoartworks@gmail.com.