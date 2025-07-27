Tolovana Arts Colony to host dance classes
Published 12:38 pm Sunday, July 27, 2025
CANNON BEACH — This summer the Tolovana Arts Colony will host a slate of dance classes for all ages.
Tuesday classes taught by Katelyn Smith offer something for all skill levels. No experience is necessary.
Weekly classes begin Aug. 4 and run through October.
Classes will be held at Tolovana Hall at 3779 S. Hemlock St. in Cannon Beach. Prices vary by class, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. For scholarship opportunities, and to reserve a spot, contact tolovanaartscolony@gmail.com or call (541) 215-4445.
Schedule:
Mini Bops
Tuesdays 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
Ages 3-6
$10/class
Warm up games, stretching, free movement, varying movement skills, and light choreography. Come dressed in whatever lets you move comfortably and bring water.
Juniors Lovely Lines
Tuesdays – 4:15 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Ages 6-12
$15/class
Choreography, technique, skills, floor work, and free movement rooted in styles such as lyrical, ballet, and contemporary.
Juniors Rhythm & Groove
Tuesdays – 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.
Ages 6-12
$15/class
Upbeat choreography, technique, skills, floor work, and free movement rooted in styles such as jazz, jazz funk, and hip-hop.
Senior Lovely Lines
Tuesdays – 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.
Ages 12+
$15*
Choreography, technique, skills, floor work, and free movement rooted in styles such as lyrical, ballet, and contemporary.
Senior Rhythm & Groove
Tuesdays – 6:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Ages 12+
$15/class
Upbeat choreography, technique, skills, floor work, and free movement rooted in styles such as jazz, jazz funk, and hip-hop.
Pair two classes back-to-back and pay $20 for both classes.