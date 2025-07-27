Tolovana Arts Colony to host dance classes

CANNON BEACH — This summer the Tolovana Arts Colony will host a slate of dance classes for all ages.

Tuesday classes taught by Katelyn Smith offer something for all skill levels. No experience is necessary.

Weekly classes begin Aug. 4 and run through October.

Classes will be held at Tolovana Hall at 3779 S. Hemlock St. in Cannon Beach. Prices vary by class, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. For scholarship opportunities, and to reserve a spot, contact tolovanaartscolony@gmail.com or call (541) 215-4445.

Schedule:

Mini Bops

Tuesdays 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Ages 3-6

$10/class

Warm up games, stretching, free movement, varying movement skills, and light choreography. Come dressed in whatever lets you move comfortably and bring water.

Juniors Lovely Lines

Tuesdays – 4:15 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Ages 6-12

$15/class

Choreography, technique, skills, floor work, and free movement rooted in styles such as lyrical, ballet, and contemporary.

Juniors Rhythm & Groove

Tuesdays – 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Ages 6-12

$15/class

Upbeat choreography, technique, skills, floor work, and free movement rooted in styles such as jazz, jazz funk, and hip-hop.

Senior Lovely Lines

Tuesdays – 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Ages 12+

$15*

Choreography, technique, skills, floor work, and free movement rooted in styles such as lyrical, ballet, and contemporary.

Senior Rhythm & Groove

Tuesdays – 6:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Ages 12+

$15/class

Upbeat choreography, technique, skills, floor work, and free movement rooted in styles such as jazz, jazz funk, and hip-hop.

Pair two classes back-to-back and pay $20 for both classes.