Clatsop County Fair 2025 features animals, scarecrows, flowers and chili

Haddie VanBerkom’s winning artwork used on posters and other art to promote this year’s event reflects the theme of the 2025 fair, “Stars, Stripes and Summer Nights.”

The car show is a fixture of the final-day calendar at the Clatsop County Fair. Entrants can arrive two hours before the regular attendees are let in and their fee to take part in the show includes their fair admission ticket.

Starlight Enterprises was led by an enthusiastic vendor at a prior county fair.

Flowers have always been a key element of any fair and also they are a photographer’s delight.

The animals section of the fair features 4-H and FFA activities, begining July 27 and continuing through fair week. The finale is the market animals auction at 4 p.m. Aug. 2 where hardworking youngsters receive a tangible payoff for their year-round labors.

Red is a color much loved by photographers and it is in abundance at the 2025 Clatsop County Fair, including at the dairy barn. There is an online photography contest for people attending the fair who can snap some action and submit for bragging rights.

The Clatsop County Fair is back for its 2025 incarnation, bringing with it four days of livestock, music and family friendly fun.

The fair opens July 30 and continues to Aug. 2 at the fairgrounds, more properly known as the Clatsop County Fair and Expo Center, at 92937 Walluski Loop, in Astoria.

Contests, 4-H livestock sales and country music are on the schedule, along with plenty of yummy food and fair-favorite activities.

“When it comes down to it, getting the community together and being able to celebrate the locals on all the work they’ve done is one of the best parts,” said Kyle Sharpsteen, fair manager.

One feature is the community competitions. This year’s line-up:

• noon July 30 Floral Arrangement Contest;

• 6 p.m. July 30 Talent Show;

2 p.m. July 31 Scarecrow Decorating Contest;

3:15 p.m. Aug. 1 Sasquatch Calling Contest;

10:30 a.m. Aug. 2 Chili Cook-off.

There is also an online photo contest. Visitors are asked to snap and submit photos of events in progress to the fair’s Facebook page any time before 5 p.m. Aug. 4. The photos with the most “likes” in each division (adult, teen and youth) by 5 p.m. Aug. 10 win.

“Community competitions are for the general public to participate in to win in different categories and bring home some ribbons,” Sharpsteen said.

Sasquatch calling is new — a chance for wilderness and folklore enthusiasts to practice summoning one of the Northwest’s famous mythological creatures.

Live music acts will play the whole weekend at the food court stage. There will be a ticketed concert Aug. 1 featuring country singer Rodney Atkins and a free-admission show with Jacquie Roar Aug. 2. (Look for more details in the July 31 edition of Coast Weekend.)

Animals

Clatsop’s fair is livestock-heavy, Sharpsteen said, with the 4-H competitions being one of the main attractions.

“There are lots of animals,” Sharpsteen said.

The fair is four days this year instead of five.

However, 4-H activities will still happen July 27, 28 and 29, ahead of the official start. Horse events begin July 28 and continue through July 29. Dog obedience is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 29, including a session for tricks with more to come July 30.

Hundreds of pigs, cows, and other animals raised by local youth will be for sale over the weekend.

“We have the livestock auction on Saturday evening, and that’s the point where the kids get the reward of all their work and have the chance to sell their animals,” he said. The market animal auction starts at 4 p.m. Aug. 2.

Fair vendors offer face-painting and caricatures, ax-throwing, kids’ games and inflatables.

The “Rascal Rodeo,” an adaptive rodeo for kids and adults with developmental disabilities, is hosted on the first day. Sharpsteen said this is the third year of the rodeo, which has become a popular event.

Poster

Haddie VanBerkom has designed the fair’s 2025 poster. The youngster’s original artwork captures the fair’s “Stars, Stripes & Summer Nights” theme. VanBerkom has been a 4-H competitor for four years, taking pigs, a turkey, sewing projects, art and horticulture.

There is no carnival, but a promise it will return.

In fact, the fair hasn’t had a carnival since 2021 which managers say is because of scheduling conflicts and a shrinking pool of operators — many of whom shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic or reduced events because of staffing challenges. However, the fairgrounds has secured an opening with a carnival operator and signed a contract for 2026.

• The fair is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 30 and July 31, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 1 and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 2.

Check out the fair schedule online at www.coastweekend.com. Look for the ribbons.

• • •

2025 Clatsop County Fair

July 30 to Aug. 2.

Clatsop CountyFair and concert tickets are available for online purchase at www.clatsopcofair.com.

Admission tickets are $10 for ages 7 to 54, and $5 for people over 55. Children under 6-years-old get free admission; there is a $40 family cap. A 4-day admission Booster Band/Season Pass is available for $35 per person.

The Rodney Atkins concert (7 p.m. Aug. 1) is $29 general admission, $49 reserved. The Aug. 2 concert with Jacquie Roar is included with fair admission.

Free parking.