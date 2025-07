Labor Temple hosts ‘Robopocalypse’ by Puppeteers for Fears Published 6:51 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

The Labor Temple at 934 Duane St., in Astoria, hosts an Oregon comedy troupe Puppeteers for Fears, whose show Robopocalypse will be performed 8 p.m. July 27. Doors open at 7 p.m.

The sci-fi comedy performance is described as a “cyberpunk odyssey with puppets.”