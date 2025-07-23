The Thirsty Growler: Try these special summer beers Published 10:22 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

1/10 Swipe or click to see more Hazy 3-Way IPA is created by Fort George and two other breweries, Sunriver Brewing and Seattle-based Mirage Brewing. It is brewed with an assortment of fragrant hops. William Dean 2/10 Swipe or click to see more Selesnya from Fort George has a traditional wheat and barley base, and pours cloudy and golden. William Dean 3/10 Swipe or click to see more Kölsch by Buoy Beer has a smooth finish and aromas of freshly baked bread and floral hops. William Dean 4/10 Swipe or click to see more Japanese Lager, Buoy Boys’ first, is a light, refreshing summer beer. William Dean 5/10 Swipe or click to see more 6/10 Swipe or click to see more Fragments by the Obelisk Beer Co. is an English-style pale ale, brewed with British malts and hops for a balanced, nutty flavor. William Dean 7/10 Swipe or click to see more Lemon Blonde Ale by Sisu Brewing features lemon peel in the process for bold citrus notes with Pilsner and Vienna malts to create a solid base. William Dean 8/10 Swipe or click to see more Dark Cherry Blonde by Astoria Brewing is a bubbly, refreshing ale with a distinctive deep red hue. William Dean 9/10 Swipe or click to see more Marine Marion from the Ilwaco Cider Co., marking its first anniversary, is features Willamette Valley marionberries blended with toasted ginger and orange peel. William Dean 10/10 Swipe or click to see more Dark Hearted Blonde by Pelican Brewing is made with roasted coffee and cacao, and balanced with floral Mount Hood hops. Pelican photo

It’s positively head-spinning, all the great summer beers being made here.

Every brewery on the North Coast is busy releasing seasonal gems. Some are limited editions made in very small batches that disappear quickly.

Fear not. While you’ve been cleaning the grill and rounding up the beach towels, a certain beer scribe has been furiously sampling.

Ta-da! Here are 10 special summer brews definitely worth trying:

Fort George Brewery

3-WAY IPA – A perennial summer favorite, Fort George teams with two other breweries to produce 3-Way. This year, Sunriver Brewing and Seattle-based Mirage Brewing participated. There are currently two versions on tap: West Coast and hazy. (Expect a third to release soon). Brewed with a crazy assortment of fragrant hops, this IPA is in a league of its own. ABV: 7 percent.

SELESNYA –This Belgian-style witbier came out of the compact Sweet Virginia brewhouse, reserved for complex, small-batch beers. Selesnya has a traditional wheat and barley base, and pours cloudy and golden. Light, crisp and slightly tart with hints of citrus and spice. Draft only. ABV: 5.5 percent

Buoy Beer Co.

KÖLSCH – This German-style golden ale is a classic, easy-drinking choice for summer. Extra crisp and quenching, with a smooth finish and aromas of freshly baked bread and floral hops. Traditionally served in a tall, skinny glass to showcase the rising bubbles. ABV: 4.8 percent.

JAPANESE LAGER – A light, refreshing summer beer begging to be in your cooler. Brewed with flaked rice and cold fermented, this pale brew features mild citrus aromas. Buoy’s first Japanese-style lager is a winner. ABV: 5 percent

Obelisk Beer Co.

QUIET HOURS – Enjoy tart beers? This modern weissbier is made with malted and unmalted wheat, fermented dry and highly carbonated. It’s delicious and refreshing, in a tongue-tingling sort of way. ABV: 4 percent.

FRAGMENTS – Take a sip, close your eyes and get magically transported to a London bar stool. This coppery “extra special bitter,” an English-style pale ale, is brewed with suitably British malts and hops for a balanced, nutty flavor. Thick white head and smooth finish. ABV: 5.3 percent

Sisu Brewing

LEMON BLONDE ALE – If beer fans had lemonade stands, this brew would be offered. A seasonal ale this bright and sunny simply has to be enjoyed in summer. Brewed with lemon peel for bold citrus notes. Pilsner and Vienna malts create a solid base. ABV: 5.8 percent

Astoria Brewing

DARK CHERRY BLONDE – Move aside, sister. Strawberry Blonde has long been one of the brewery’s most popular beers, so why not offer a sibling in another flavor? Dark Cherry Blonde is a bubbly, refreshing ale with a distinctive deep red hue. Made with cherry puree. ABV: 5.8 percent

Ilwaco Cider Co.

MARINE MARION – This new special brew, honoring the peninsula cidery’s triumphant first anniversary, is packed with fresh Willamette Valley marionberries and blended with toasted ginger and orange peel. Refreshing and slightly tart. ABV: 6.3 percent

Pelican Brewing

DARK HEARTED BLONDE – Coffee stouts lose some of their appeal in summer, but what if they resemble an IPA? Pelican’s blonde stout is made with roasted coffee and cacao, and balanced with floral Mt. Hood hops. Plus, $1 from every pint goes to the Wildlife Center of the North Coast. ABV: 6.2 percent

SPECIAL MENTION: North Coast breweries also make excellent Mexican-style lagers (think Corona, but in much smaller batches). Try Fort George’s Beach Eagle, Sisu’s Macizo, Buoy’s Mexican Lager and Astoria’s Mexican-Style Lager. Lime wedges are strictly optional.

William Dean is an author who also writes about craft beer and the people who make it. His blog is Astoria Beer Zone. “The Have-Nots,” his latest novel, is available now.