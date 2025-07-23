The Bookmonger: A web of addiction, lies and trauma Published 10:28 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

For her debut novel, MM Desch writes about what she has known. The retired psychiatrist once worked with patients who grappled with conflict, trauma recovery and addiction.

Now, in “Tangled Darkness,” Desch presents protagonist Dr. Leslie Schoen, a Portland-based psychiatrist who knows firsthand the challenges of overcoming substance dependency. Years ago, Schoen had gone through her own grueling stint in rehab for alcoholism, but she’s been sober ever since, and built up a successful practice.

She’s gotten her personal life back on track, too. She’s been married for a couple of years and, after going through fertility treatments, her wife is expecting their first child. The couple is over the moon about this development.

But when an assistant at the psychiatric clinic where Schoen works is found brutally murdered, and prescription opioids are discovered to have gone missing, the psychiatrist suddenly finds her life turned upside down: she is viewed as a prime suspect.

The facility is run by another psychiatrist and a psychologist, business partners who, because of the “higher value opportunity,” have aggressively been increasing patient load at their MAT (Medically Assisted Treatment) Clinic for individuals who are addicted to opiates.

While Schoen rents office space there – and shares some of the clinic’s support staff – her practice is separate from theirs. In fact, she doesn’t agree with the way the clinic owners are using long-term opiates as treatment. But is this philosophical difference the only reason that friction has developed in the office, or is something else going on. Schoen believes she is being framed by someone at her workplace.

A couple of different probes are underway – there’s the audit regarding the missing drugs and the investigation regarding the murder.

In an oh-so-convenient coincidence, the Portland police detective assigned to the murder case just happens to be the former partner of Schoen’s father-in-law, who is now retired. This allows early insider access to the way the investigation is going, and Schoen also undertakes her own sleuthing when she feels that the authorities aren’t working fast enough.

Desch packs the 380 pages of this psychological thriller with textured ambiance. She provides colors, scents, tastes, hairstyles, personal fashion statements, gestures, sounds, behavioral tics, complexions, interior design notes and weather reports. (The story takes place in the stormy final half of October.)

The author’s capacity for world building seems boundless. Adding to the sheer volume of those aforementioned details – there’s also plenty of insider psychiatric clinic terminology like “add-in patient scenarios” and “chart edits.” While it lends authenticity, it doesn’t always seem to advance the story line.

Tangled Darkness” hosts a substantial cast of characters. Although the bulk of the story is framed by Schoen’s point of view, some chapters switch to different characters to communicate their unsavory interior thoughts and warped dreams. While there are certainly figures who represent points of light in this story – there are just as many damaged souls and potential perpetrators.

This moody thriller promises to be the first in a series called “Portland Murders.”

The Bookmonger is Barbara Lloyd McMichael, who writes this weekly column focusing on the books, authors and publishers of the Pacific Northwest. Contact her at bkmonger@nwlink.com