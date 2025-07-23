Metaphysics will transform Convention Center Published 6:14 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

SEASIDE — The Seaside Civic and Convention Center at 415 First Ave., in Seaside will host a three-day “Metaphysics and Wellness Fair and Gem Show July 25 to July 27.

Organizers say the “MeWe Fair” event is designed to energize “body, mind, heart and soul.” There are expected to be 60 booths and 40 talks, with crystals, archangels, oracles, spirits and astrology in the spotlight. Hypnotherapy, reflexology, mushrooms and Tarot cards have featured in prior events.

The event is open daily at 9 a.m., closing at 7 p.m. July 25, 6 p.m. July 26 and 5 p.m. July 27. It is organized by Laureli Shimayo at Thrive-Wise.com, who will lead a 5 p.m. July 25 session called “Metaphysical Spiritual Speed Dating.” People open to dating will wear a heart sticker.

Admission is $5 for the weekend. Children 13 and under admitted free. Visit www.mewefairs.com for information