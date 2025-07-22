Where art happens: Astoria artists open studios Published 6:18 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

1/8 Swipe or click to see more Tim Kennedy will display his art at 677 18th St., in Astoria. Jody Miller 2/8 Swipe or click to see more Iris Sullivan Daire uses natural dyes in her fiber art and mixed media work. Her base is at 5249 Birch St., in Astoria. Jody Miller 3/8 Swipe or click to see more Jon Zucker is a sculptor who works in stone, metal, wood and found objects. His studio is at 283 53rd St., in Astoria. “It’s a great excuse to clean my studio,” he joked. Jody-Milller 4/8 Swipe or click to see more Molly Schulps Studio at 1426 Commercial St., in Astoria, will showcase work of her and her students. 5/8 Swipe or click to see more Peg Johnson’s raku ceramics will be shown at 1408 Fifth St., in Astoria. Jody Miller 6/8 Swipe or click to see more Tabor Porter is a metalsmith who makes jewelry and scupts with found objects. His work will be on show at 752 Alameda Ave., in Astoria with items by Greg Carrigan and Jeffrey Owens. Jody Miller 7/8 Swipe or click to see more Lam Quang’s base is at 89120 Lewis and Clark Road, in Astoria. Jody Miller 8/8 Swipe or click to see more Ever optimistic, Heather Goguen makes her art with wood, plastic, light, electricity and some magic. She will be featured at the Astoria Studio Collective at 372 10th St., in Astoria, with Cathy Stearns, Erica Clark, Denise Monaghan and Missy StRain. Jody Miller

Annie Eskelin sums it up in one word: “extraordinary.”

Eskelin is the coordinator of the 15th annual Astoria Open Studios Tour.

The event runs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 26 and July 27 and offers art lovers a chance to see where local artists create their work.

This year’s tour features Astoria’s established artists and some that recently moved to the North Coast.

“Open Studios is a great way to meet your creative neighbors,” said Eskelin, who is executive director of Astoria Visual Arts, which has a gallery at 1000 Duane St., in Astoria. “There are so many artists in Astoria — it’s extraordinary to live in town with so many and more are moving here all the time.”

Artists share works-in-progress, offering demonstrations or showcasing pieces not typically exhibited in galleries.

Eskelin anticipates more than 50 local artists will participate, offering a rare behind-the-scenes look at where and how they work. “Visitors are invited to explore studios throughout Astoria at their own pace, meeting artists and learning about their inspiration and techniques,” Eskelin said. “This free, family-friendly event highlights the depth and diversity of Astoria’s thriving art scene.”

The artists say they enjoy the exposure.

Iris Sullivan Daire works primarily in fiber. “My obsession these many years is with creating the colors I use from the raw materials, both from plants and minerals,” she said.

She added the open studio tour is much like the “new year” for her studio. “It is the high point of beautiful order in my work space for certain!” she said. “Every year there are a few conversations which are deeply wonderful. These sometimes happen with kind and curious strangers, other times with neighbors, or friends I haven’t seen in a long while.

“It is an intimate and vulnerable thing to invite people into the private space where I create — the privilege seems to awaken authentic interaction and connection, something which is sorely needed in these times so dominated by the pale discourse happening through screens.”

Jon Zucker is a sculptor who works in stone, metal, wood and found objects. “Retirement has definitely changed my work,” he said. “Every few years, I try to display my art; it helps me understand the artistic trajectory and stories I envision. Also, it’s a great excuse to clean my studio.”

How to go

The Astoria Open Studios Tour is self-guided. People choose their route. Each studio is labeled with a number that corresponds with the map. Many have arrows to guide visitors. Studios offering demonstrations are noted, as well as studios that are accessible for individuals with limited mobility (there are no stairs to get to the artists’ workspace).

Printed tour guides with artist listings and a studio map will be available at galleries, cafes and shops in Astoria ahead of the tour. A digital version is available at astoriavisualarts.org.

Some artists featured have work at an “Artists of Astoria” exhibit at Astoria Visual Arts through Aug. 3.

• Astoria Open Studios Tour is presented by Astoria Visual Arts with support from the city of Astoria and AVA members. AVA is a nonprofit organization founded in 1989, whose mission is “dedicated to creating opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds to engage with the arts.”