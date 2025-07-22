Where art happens: Astoria artists open studios
Annie Eskelin sums it up in one word: “extraordinary.”
Eskelin is the coordinator of the 15th annual Astoria Open Studios Tour.
The event runs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 26 and July 27 and offers art lovers a chance to see where local artists create their work.
This year’s tour features Astoria’s established artists and some that recently moved to the North Coast.
“Open Studios is a great way to meet your creative neighbors,” said Eskelin, who is executive director of Astoria Visual Arts, which has a gallery at 1000 Duane St., in Astoria. “There are so many artists in Astoria — it’s extraordinary to live in town with so many and more are moving here all the time.”
Artists share works-in-progress, offering demonstrations or showcasing pieces not typically exhibited in galleries.
Eskelin anticipates more than 50 local artists will participate, offering a rare behind-the-scenes look at where and how they work. “Visitors are invited to explore studios throughout Astoria at their own pace, meeting artists and learning about their inspiration and techniques,” Eskelin said. “This free, family-friendly event highlights the depth and diversity of Astoria’s thriving art scene.”
The artists say they enjoy the exposure.
Iris Sullivan Daire works primarily in fiber. “My obsession these many years is with creating the colors I use from the raw materials, both from plants and minerals,” she said.
She added the open studio tour is much like the “new year” for her studio. “It is the high point of beautiful order in my work space for certain!” she said. “Every year there are a few conversations which are deeply wonderful. These sometimes happen with kind and curious strangers, other times with neighbors, or friends I haven’t seen in a long while.
“It is an intimate and vulnerable thing to invite people into the private space where I create — the privilege seems to awaken authentic interaction and connection, something which is sorely needed in these times so dominated by the pale discourse happening through screens.”
Jon Zucker is a sculptor who works in stone, metal, wood and found objects. “Retirement has definitely changed my work,” he said. “Every few years, I try to display my art; it helps me understand the artistic trajectory and stories I envision. Also, it’s a great excuse to clean my studio.”
How to go
The Astoria Open Studios Tour is self-guided. People choose their route. Each studio is labeled with a number that corresponds with the map. Many have arrows to guide visitors. Studios offering demonstrations are noted, as well as studios that are accessible for individuals with limited mobility (there are no stairs to get to the artists’ workspace).
Printed tour guides with artist listings and a studio map will be available at galleries, cafes and shops in Astoria ahead of the tour. A digital version is available at astoriavisualarts.org.
Some artists featured have work at an “Artists of Astoria” exhibit at Astoria Visual Arts through Aug. 3.
• Astoria Open Studios Tour is presented by Astoria Visual Arts with support from the city of Astoria and AVA members. AVA is a nonprofit organization founded in 1989, whose mission is “dedicated to creating opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds to engage with the arts.”