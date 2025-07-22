Varied art at Ilwaco exhibition captures the ‘pearl’ of Oysterville Published 11:00 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

1/6 Swipe or click to see more “Flight of the Plovers,” an oil painting by Penny Treat, is part of an exhibit called “Oysterville, Pearl of the Peninsula,” which is hosted by two adjacent galleries at the Port of Ilwaco. An opening reception is planned 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. July 27. 2/6 Swipe or click to see more Greg Gorham is known for his colorful fishing boat paintings but he set out to chronicle scenes from Oysterville. He called this one, “Cypress Row.” 3/6 Swipe or click to see more “Oyster,” an oil painting by Anna Lee Larimore, is part of the Oysterville exhibit in Ilwaco. The show runs through Sept. 6. 4/6 Swipe or click to see more “Shadow Play is among the Oysterville oil paintings by Greg Gorham. 5/6 Swipe or click to see more Jewelry designs by Luisa Mack will be featured in the exhibit. 6/6 Swipe or click to see more The precision of the work by Luisa Mack adds to its beauty.

Marie Powell had an idea: invite artists who work in different media to experience and record images of Oysterville.

The hamlet, steeped in history dating to the 1800s, is on the northernmost end of Washington’s Long Beach Peninsula.

Artists invited to contribute included Anna Lee Larimore, Gregory Gorham, Penny Treat and Luisa Mack. Their work, along with Powell’s own creations form the centerpiece of “Oysterville, Pearl of the Peninsula.”

Treat’s art captures the essence of Willapa Bay and its environs, while Gorham and Powell are focused on the magic of the township and its history. Larimore’s work catches the ethereal quality of the area. And Mack has created a collection of pearl jewelry with oyster motifs.

The exhibit is showcased at adjoining galleries, the Marie Powell Gallery and Luisa Mack Jewelry and Art, at 177 Howerton Ave. S.E., Ilwaco in the Port of Ilwaco.

An opening reception is planned 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. July 27 in conjunction with the Ilwaco ArtWalk and features an opportunity to meet the artists. The art will remain on exhibit until Sept. 6.

Work by Susan Spence, David Campiche and Martie Kilmer also is on display.

Powell offered her own reactions to Oysterville and collected the artists’ own words.

Marie Powell (original prints, mixed media paintings):

“I describe the ambiance of Oysterville as magical. I can only imagine the families who lived in these historic homes, and what it was like to carry on with every day life over a century ago.”

She ponders who came to visit friends and families, what were holiday festivities like in 1880, and what was it like as a child to attend the neighborhood school?

“When I walk through the quaint, quiet, historic town of Oysterville, or along the town’s Willapa Bay waterfront, the intrigue is overwhelming. I hope to capture that magic in my artistic portrayal of Oysterville, utilizing mixed media techniques on canvas.

Anna Lee Larimore (oil paintings):

Powell notes, “In this work, Anna Lee Larimore is relating to the sense of lightness that one feels in Oysterville, where sunlight bounces off the surrounding water and sand, flooding it with light. This phenomenon, when combined with its low-lying, geographical nature, gives Oysterville a sense of floating in mid air, and shimmering with light. You’ll find in this work the oyster emerging, nestled in its natural home of light, sand and water.”

Gregory Gorham (original prints, oil and acrylic paintings):

“I wake early and drive to Oysterville to catch the early morning sunlight cascading through the Monterey cypress trees, casting shadows on the vintage 1860s houses.

He is intrigued by the architecturally significant houses and the wildlife. “Eagles, kestrels, hawks and the occasional elk herds that call the Peninsula their home, add to the charm of this earliest of the country’s oystering communities. Being an artist, I started on a journey to record, in paint, what I was seeing each morning.”

Penny Treat (original prints, oil and watercolor paintings):

“I find historic Oysterville enchanting. It’s so perfect, it almost looks like a movie set. The charming buildings, especially the church, beckons visitors to stop and admire the architecture and on Sundays in the summer you can hear vespers.” She notes that Oysterville’s history is provocative, especially the ‘kidnapping’ of the Pacific County Seat in 1893 and its relocation to South Bend, Wash.

“But for me it’s the least noticeable treasure that inspires my art which often comes from Willapa Bay where I live. The oyster farmer who toils on the bay planting and picking oysters or the harrier hawk’s hunting aerial maneuvers or the snowy plovers’ synchronized iridescent wake of silver as they turn.

“But I must admit, I love the spring flowers that border the white picket fences and their frequent visitors, the hummingbirds and, of course, the statuette cypress trees that line the town road. I guess I love it all.”

Luisa Mack (jewelry artist):

“Oysterville, tucked away at the end of the Peninsula, is a hidden treasure for any history lover. The historic buildings of Oysterville tell us tales of past times. The bay and all its bounties were an important resource for people of the past and still nourish many families today.

“With my collection of oyster pendants I am honoring this oceanic treasure. Each oyster is hand carved and cast with the ancient technique of sand casting one at a time.”

She noted she carefully selected each pearl for its distinctive shape and luster.

“Seeing each piece come to life from my imagination is thrilling every time.

Pearl jewels might seem like something of a past time, but the alluring shine will capture your attention if you just look a little closer. I love the unusual shapes, that bring a new touch to each piece.”

• • •

“Oysterville, Pearl of the Peninsula”

An art exhibit at adjoining galleries, 177 Howerton Ave. S.E., Ilwaco in the Port of Ilwaco, the Marie Powell Gallery and Luisa Mack Jewelry and Art

Opening reception, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. July 27.

The show runs through Sept. 6.