Time for the Willapa Harbor Festival Published 8:07 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

RAYMOND — The Willapa Harbor Festival is the first weekend of August.

Events include a parade at noon Aug. 2. Floats will line up between Deep River Dental, 416 Fourth St., in Raymond, and the Public Utility District at 405 Duryea St.

Ahead of the parade, members of the Raymond Firefighters Association will host their sixth annual pancake breakfast at the Raymond Fire Department, 212 Commercial St., in Raymond. The event runs from 8 a.m to 11 a.m. Donations of $8 will be accepted.

Weekend activities are followed by the Willapa Harbor Night Out. The police and community partnership event takes place 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Riverfront Park near the Carriage Museum in Raymond. There will be food, entertainment, booths, music and a bouncy house.

Details online at willapaharbor.org.