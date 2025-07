The Horsenecks provide the music for Co-op anniversary party Published 10:49 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

The Horsenecks will provide the musical entertainment as the Astoria Co-op celebrates its 51st anniversary. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 2 at the field across the parking lot from the Co-op at 2350 Marine Drive, in Astoria. Activities include live music, free food and goodies from local producers.