Folk and Blues to mix on the beach in Ilwaco July 26

Published 10:12 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

By Patrick Webb

On July 26 at 7 p.m. Bruce Thomas Smith, who showcases folk and Texas blues, will perform at Cape Disappointment State Park, 244 Robert Gray Drive, in Ilwaco. The outdoors concert is part of the State Parks’ Waikiki Beach concert series. Attendance is free, but an annual or one-day State Parks Discover Pass is required for vehicle access. Passes are available online and at the park entrance.

