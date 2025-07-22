Folk and Blues to mix on the beach in Ilwaco July 26 Published 10:12 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Bruce Thomas Smith, whose music showcases folk and Texas Blues, will perform at Cape Disappointment State Park, 244 Robert Gray Drive, in Ilwaco 7 p.m. July 26.

The outdoors concert is part of the Washington State Parks’ Waikiki Beach concert series. Attendance is free, but an annual or one-day State Parks Discover Pass is required for vehicle access.

Passes are available online and at the park entrance.