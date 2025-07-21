‘Shanghaied’ about to set sail again as Astor Street Opry Co. marks 41st year Published 10:10 am Monday, July 21, 2025

Zachary "Zack" Nethercot Sandoval, the character pictured being sneaky at right, is among regulars with the Astor Street Opry Co., which opens its 41st season of the melodrama "Shanghaied in Astoria" at its playhouse July 24. Performances are Thursdays through Saturdays with two matinees, Aug. 10 and the final show Aug. 17.

It’s back, as colorful and likely as irreverent as ever.

The Astor Street Opry Co. at 129 W. Bond St., in Astoria, opens its 41st season of the melodrama “Shanghaied in Astoria.” 7 p.m. July 24.

Directors invite audiences to “boo” and “hiss” at the actors in the vaudeville-style musical melodrama Thursdays through Saturdays with two matinees, Aug. 10 and the final show on Aug. 17. Popcorn will be available for sale, to consume or throw at the stage.

Promoters call it “the oldest Broadway-style musical melodrama west of the Mississippi written by and for the community” and estimate its audiences have tallied almost 100,000.

The show is characterized by regular performances of Knappa resident Zachary Nethercot Sandoval. When casting was announced, he was listed as being able to play multiple lead characters, from the romantic lead to the villain, including Eric, Jakko, Eino, Sneake and Krooke.

He joins some other names familiar to ASOC audiences including CL Taylor, Sandi Hilton, Tiffany Dailey, Jon Osborne, Jess Villiard, and Cole Hilton.

‘Magic’

Zack Nethercot’s stage career began in a comedy at while a student at Knappa High School. He was encouraged to audition for the Astor Street Opry Co. in 2007. His teacher was Dana Lewis Allen, that year’s “Shanghaied” director.

In a poignant Facebook post last year, his mother, Elsa Nethercot, told his story and commended the company for its support. When her son joined, Nethercot, who is retired from the U.S. Coast Guard, also became part of the troupe. She was assistant director for last year’s 40th anniversary season and directs this year’s production.

She noted that her son has participated in every season since he joined, as well as performing in other Astor Street shows including “Lewis & Clark, or How The Finns Discovered Astoria” and “Scrooged in Astoria.”

“Zack has a super power,” she wrote. “He knows every word to every part of our shows. Zack has autism (since I’m his Mom I can come right out and say it — he is a gift!) and he is an amazing piece of magic in this world.

“Astor Street Opry Co. is his ‘home’ and our ‘safe place.’ His contribution to our community is the joy that he shares with everyone when he gets up to perform. It is something truly incredible when there is an environment where alternately abled folks can freely share their unique gifts with our Community. I cannot express what it means to me, personally, that he has the space, place and support he enjoys with all of you.”

The beginning

Astor Street began with Dr. Dell Corbett, who championed the show from the mind of his student, Tammy Phillips, within his theater program at Clatsop Community College. Judith Niland led the way as the troupe got started. The original group from 1984-1985 has been described as “a melting pot of talent,” including Edna Packard, Greg Miner and Liam Dunne. Original songs by Dunne, Roger Martin, Jean Miller, Twilo Scofield and Dave Bennett were orchestrated and arranged by Jennifer Goodenberger and Phil Morrow.

Tickets are $10 to $20 ($5 Fridays only), online at www.facebook.com/AstorStreetOpryCompany.

Details of the traditional “Topsy Turvy” performance — where the men play the women’s roles and vice versa — will be announced.

Beyond “Shanghaied,” Astor Street offers other productions, including “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” a fall Burlesque Show and a Holiday Show in December. The playhouse also hosts craft fairs designed to bring artists and community together. For details, log on to www.asocplay.org.

