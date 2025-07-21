Musica Maestrale plans farewell concert in Astoria July 27 Published 9:07 am Monday, July 21, 2025

For a farewell concert after 13 years of making early chamber music, Musica Maestrale will present “The Art of the Toccata — Lute and Guitar in 17th-Century Italy.”

The concert will be at Grace Episcopal Church, at 1545 Franklin Ave., in Astoria, 4 p.m. July 27.

Portland-based Hideki Yamaya, artistic director, will play the lute and Baroque guitar.

Selected pieces will be from 17th-century Italy with a focus on the toccata, an improvisatory form that was developed in the early Baroque era to highlight the expressive capabilities of plucked strings and keyboard instruments. Composers represented include Kapsberger, Piccinini, Corbetta, Bartolotti and Roncalli.

Advance premium tickets are $20 adults and $10 students/youth, available at https://musicamaestrale.ludus.com/200486127.

At the door, pay-as-you-can with a suggested admission of $20 for adults and $10 for students and youth. Cash, personal checks and Venmo will be accepted.

• The music is featured online on the Musica Maestrale and Hideki Yamaya You Tube channels.