Doctor to speak about health, family issues at Seaside Library July 26 Published 11:11 am Monday, July 21, 2025

SEASIDE — The Seaside Library Friends and Foundation will host Dr. Rebecca N. Thompson 2 p.m. July 26.

She will talk and answer questions on her recently released book, “Held Together: A Shared Memoir of Motherhood, Medicine, and Imperfect Love.”

The Portland primary care physician’s work seeks to celebrate the resilience of women as they navigate the diverse and complex journeys of building and sustaining families.

Dr. Thompson, who trained at trained at Harvard, Stanford and Oregon Health and Science University, intertwines her personal story of life-threatening pregnancy complications with the stories of 21 of her patients, friends, and medical colleagues.

Kelly Burke, a fellow Oregonian and her former patient, will speak about navigating a chronic auto-immune disorder as well as talking to children about serious illness and death, plus recognizing ways that physical limitations and understandings of self shape parenting.

The Seaside Public Library is at 1131 Broadway St.