Clatsop County Fair 4-H and animal event schedule
Published 10:44 am Monday, July 21, 2025
Here is the 2025 Clatsop County Fair 4-H event schedule
All events at the Clatsop County Fair and Expo Center, at 92937 Walluski Loop, in Astoria.
Clatsop CountyFair and concert tickets are available for online purchase at www.clatsopcofair.com.
Admission tickets are $10 for ages 7 to 54, and $5 for people over 55. Children under 6-years-old get free admission; there is a $40 family cap. A 4-day admission Booster Band/Season Pass is available for $35 per person.
The Rodney Atkins concert (7 p.m. Aug. 1) is $29 general admission, $49 reserved. The Aug. 2 concert with Jacquie Roar is included with fair admission.
Free parking.
July 26
8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Decorating stalls
July 27
8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Decorating stalls
11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Check-in for 4-H Hall Exhibits
11a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Express Interview Judging (three item maximum)
12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Interview Judging (no item limit)
July 28
7:30 a.m. Market animals must be in place
8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Weigh Large Market animals and Small Market Animals
9 a.m. Horse: Meeting with Judge (Outdoor Arena)
9:30 a.m. Horse Judging Contest (Written test only)
10:30 a.m. Horse: Showmanship
1 p.m. Horse Conformation/Oral Reasons
2 p.m. Horse: Driving, Ground Training, Working Pairs
3 p.m. Horse: Western Equitation followed by Western Pleasure
4 p.m. Horse: English Equitation, Saddle Seat Equitation, hunt seat, Pleasure
5 p.m. Horse: Dad Potter
5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dog Judging Contest
6 p.m. All Exhibitors Meeting (Indoor Arena)
July 29
8 a.m. Animal Exhibitors Meeting (Indoor Arena) All Rate of Gain Sheets are due
9 a.m. Horse Judges Meeting
9:30 to 12:30 p.m. Llama/Alpaca Goat Arena
9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Livestock Judging Contest
9:30 a.m. Dog Show Registration
10 a.m. Horse Jumping
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dog Obedience/Showmanship Simultaneously Followed by Trick and Costume
10 a.m. Archery Upper Field- Int. and Sr.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Poultry: Market, Conformation
Noon Horse: Trail, Trail in Hand
Noon to 3:30 p.m. Horticulture Judging Contest
12:30 p.m. Flower Arranging Contest
2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Swine: Breeding Swine
1:30 p.m. Horse: Dressage, Western then English
3:00 p.m. Horse: Dad Potter
4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Poultry/Rabbit/Cavy Judging Contest
4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Horse Medallion
5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Swine: Market Swine
6 p.m. Horse: Gymkhana and Musical Freestyle
July 30
8 a.m. Animal Exhibitors Meeting (Indoor Arena)
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Poultry: Showmanship
9:30 a.m. Dog Show Registration
10 a.m. Archery Upper Field, Juniors
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dog Judging followed by Rally and Agility
10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Dairy-Showmanship, Breeding
2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Swine: Showmanship (Nov., Jr., Int., Sr.)
4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Cloverbud Small Animal Exhibition
July 31
8 a.m. Animal Exhibitors Meeting (Indoor Arena)
9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Meat Goats: Market Meat Goats followed by Breeding Meat Goats
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rabbits and Cavy: Showmanship, Market and Conformation
11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Market Sheep: followed by Breeding Sheep
1 p.m. Poultry Pullorum testing (state vet)
3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Beef: Breeding Beef (Outdoor Arena)
4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Goats: Breeding, Dairy, Pygmy, Fiber, Other/Breeding
5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Companion Pets and Exotics
6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Beef: Market Beef (Outdoor Arena)
8 p.m. Adult Swine Showmanship, following Beef
Aug. 1
8 a.m. Animal Exhibitors Meeting (Indoor Arena)
10 am to 4:30 p.m. Goat Showmanship: Dairy, Fiber, Pygmy
10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Beef: Showmanship (Outdoor Arena)
2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sheep: Showmanship
5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Meat Goat: Showmanship
4:30 p.m. FFA Small Animal Master Showmanship
5 p.m. 4-H Small Animal Master Showmanship
6 p.m. Animal Costume Contest
Aug. 2
8 a.m. Animal Exhibitors Meeting (Indoor Arena)
8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. FFA Large Animal Master Showmanship
10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. 4-H Large Animal Master Showmanship
11:30 a.m. to noon Fashion Revue (Outside stage by bridge)
Noon to 1:30 p.m. 4-H Special Fair Awards followed by FFA awards
4 p.m. Market Animal Auction
Aug. 3
10 a.m. Release of all Hall Exhibits
Noon Release of all Animal Exhibits
(All animals must be picked up and stalls cleaned plus pens torn down and stacked on pallets by 3 p.m.).
All animal shows will be FFA followed by 4-H youth
All horses may leave at the end of the day Tuesday.