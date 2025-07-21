Clatsop County Fair 4-H and animal event schedule Published 10:44 am Monday, July 21, 2025

Here is the 2025 Clatsop County Fair 4-H event schedule

All events at the Clatsop County Fair and Expo Center, at 92937 Walluski Loop, in Astoria.

Clatsop CountyFair and concert tickets are available for online purchase at www.clatsopcofair.com.

Admission tickets are $10 for ages 7 to 54, and $5 for people over 55. Children under 6-years-old get free admission; there is a $40 family cap. A 4-day admission Booster Band/Season Pass is available for $35 per person.

The Rodney Atkins concert (7 p.m. Aug. 1) is $29 general admission, $49 reserved. The Aug. 2 concert with Jacquie Roar is included with fair admission.

Free parking.

July 26

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Decorating stalls

July 27

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Decorating stalls

11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Check-in for 4-H Hall Exhibits

11a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Express Interview Judging (three item maximum)

12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Interview Judging (no item limit)

July 28

7:30 a.m. Market animals must be in place

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Weigh Large Market animals and Small Market Animals

9 a.m. Horse: Meeting with Judge (Outdoor Arena)

9:30 a.m. Horse Judging Contest (Written test only)

10:30 a.m. Horse: Showmanship

1 p.m. Horse Conformation/Oral Reasons

2 p.m. Horse: Driving, Ground Training, Working Pairs

3 p.m. Horse: Western Equitation followed by Western Pleasure

4 p.m. Horse: English Equitation, Saddle Seat Equitation, hunt seat, Pleasure

5 p.m. Horse: Dad Potter

5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dog Judging Contest

6 p.m. All Exhibitors Meeting (Indoor Arena)

July 29

8 a.m. Animal Exhibitors Meeting (Indoor Arena) All Rate of Gain Sheets are due

9 a.m. Horse Judges Meeting

9:30 to 12:30 p.m. Llama/Alpaca Goat Arena

9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Livestock Judging Contest

9:30 a.m. Dog Show Registration

10 a.m. Horse Jumping

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dog Obedience/Showmanship Simultaneously Followed by Trick and Costume

10 a.m. Archery Upper Field- Int. and Sr.

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Poultry: Market, Conformation

Noon Horse: Trail, Trail in Hand

Noon to 3:30 p.m. Horticulture Judging Contest

12:30 p.m. Flower Arranging Contest

2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Swine: Breeding Swine

1:30 p.m. Horse: Dressage, Western then English

3:00 p.m. Horse: Dad Potter

4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Poultry/Rabbit/Cavy Judging Contest

4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Horse Medallion

5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Swine: Market Swine

6 p.m. Horse: Gymkhana and Musical Freestyle

July 30

8 a.m. Animal Exhibitors Meeting (Indoor Arena)

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Poultry: Showmanship

9:30 a.m. Dog Show Registration

10 a.m. Archery Upper Field, Juniors

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dog Judging followed by Rally and Agility

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Dairy-Showmanship, Breeding

2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Swine: Showmanship (Nov., Jr., Int., Sr.)

4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Cloverbud Small Animal Exhibition

July 31

8 a.m. Animal Exhibitors Meeting (Indoor Arena)

9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Meat Goats: Market Meat Goats followed by Breeding Meat Goats

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rabbits and Cavy: Showmanship, Market and Conformation

11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Market Sheep: followed by Breeding Sheep

1 p.m. Poultry Pullorum testing (state vet)

3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Beef: Breeding Beef (Outdoor Arena)

4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Goats: Breeding, Dairy, Pygmy, Fiber, Other/Breeding

5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Companion Pets and Exotics

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Beef: Market Beef (Outdoor Arena)

8 p.m. Adult Swine Showmanship, following Beef

Aug. 1

8 a.m. Animal Exhibitors Meeting (Indoor Arena)

10 am to 4:30 p.m. Goat Showmanship: Dairy, Fiber, Pygmy

10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Beef: Showmanship (Outdoor Arena)

2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sheep: Showmanship

5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Meat Goat: Showmanship

4:30 p.m. FFA Small Animal Master Showmanship

5 p.m. 4-H Small Animal Master Showmanship

6 p.m. Animal Costume Contest

Aug. 2

8 a.m. Animal Exhibitors Meeting (Indoor Arena)

8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. FFA Large Animal Master Showmanship

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. 4-H Large Animal Master Showmanship

11:30 a.m. to noon Fashion Revue (Outside stage by bridge)

Noon to 1:30 p.m. 4-H Special Fair Awards followed by FFA awards

4 p.m. Market Animal Auction

Aug. 3

10 a.m. Release of all Hall Exhibits

Noon Release of all Animal Exhibits

(All animals must be picked up and stalls cleaned plus pens torn down and stacked on pallets by 3 p.m.).

All animal shows will be FFA followed by 4-H youth

All horses may leave at the end of the day Tuesday.