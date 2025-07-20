Talk will highlight significance of Chinese American stories in Oregon’s history Published 5:42 pm Sunday, July 20, 2025

Obelisk Brewery, 598 Bond St., Astoria will host a talk 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 26 “Uncovering and Mainstreaming Chinese American History in Oregon.”

The speaker is Jennifer Fang, a historian, curator, community worker and second-generation Chinese American. She is the director of exhibitions at the Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience in Seattle. She guest co-edited the Winter 2021 issue of the Oregon Historical Quarterly on Oregon’s Chinese Diaspora.

Her research and writing have been published in the Journal of American Ethnic History and the Oregon Historical Quarterly. She serves as historical advisor to the Oregon Chinese Diaspora Project, on the editorial board of the Oregon Historical Quarterly and the board of directors of the Western Museums Association.

Projects using recent scholarship have made strides in placing Chinese Americans within broader narratives of Oregon’s history. This presentation offers a glimpse into these projects, including ones led by the Oregon Chinese Diaspora Project, that have helped to broaden understandings of Oregon’s past.

The program is a presented in collaboration with the Oregon Chinese Diaspora Project, Oregon Historical Society, Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology and the Obelisk Beer Co.