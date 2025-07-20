Hot night promised at downtown Astoria events Published 12:24 pm Sunday, July 20, 2025

The Astoria Downtown Historic District Association plans its second annual “Hot Summer Night: Downtown Experience” July 24.

Downtown stores will be staying open late from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to showcase businesses and offer discounts. There will be pop-up performances and live music.

Among those participating are the Astoria Public Library, the Ten Fifteen Theater, Pat’s Pantry, Hello Doe, the Cambium Gallery and Coffee Bar, Gimre’s Shoes and Menagerie Co-Op.

The evening will feature what is being heralded as “Oregon’s possibly only Zero-K race.” It starts at 7:30 p.m. The Too Hot To Trot race is presented by Bridge and Tunnel Bottle Shop. The start line is also the finish line. The streets between 13th and 14th on Duane will be closed off for the event.

Radio station staff from 94.3 KRKZ will announce the winners as they cross the finish line. Registration is requested at www.astoriadowntown.com. All participants will receive a shirt, a button and a beer token.

Buoy Beer at 1343 Duane St. will host a Sea Lion Calling Contest at 7 p.m. with divisions for kids and adults. Costumes are welcomed and face-painting will be available. The princess courts from the Astoria Midsummer Scandinavian Festival and the Astoria Regatta will judge. Live music featuring 1990s’ grunge covers will be performed from 8 to 9 p.m. on the Buoy Beer patio.