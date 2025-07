Downtown Astoria filled with silly stuff July 24 Published 10:40 pm Sunday, July 20, 2025

The Astoria Downtown Historic District Association hosts a “Hot Summer Night: Downtown Experience” July 24 with stores open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“Oregon’s possibly only Zero-K race” starts at 7:30 p.m. Streets between 13th and 14th on Duane will be closed. Buoy Beer at 1343 Duane St. will host a Sea Lion Calling Contest at 7 p.m. with divisions for kids and adults with music from 8 to 9 p.m.