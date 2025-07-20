CCC midweek matinee eyes Eiffel Tower Published 12:36 pm Sunday, July 20, 2025

The Clatsop Community College Library at 1651 Lexington Ave., in Astoria, is showing one-hour movies during the summer.

CCC’s Dora Badollet Library will screen each movie twice, Tuesdays at noon and Wednesdays at 1. Each screening is an hour long and will be held in the Library Lounge. There is no admission charge; attendees may bring their lunch.

Next week’s movie is “Building the Eiffel Tower” a 2024 work that explores the revolutionary engineering behind Paris’s iconic landmark. It will be shown noon July 22 and 1 p.m. July 23.

Completed in just over two years for the 1889 World’s Fair, the iron tower smashed the record for the tallest structure on Earth, ushering in a new age of global construction that reached for the skies. How did the engineers do it? Follow the innovations, successes and failures that made this building possible.