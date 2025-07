Appelo Archives celebrates Finnish heritage Published 10:09 am Sunday, July 20, 2025

NASELLE — The Appelo Archives is hosting an event called “Celebrating Finnish Heritage” afternoon from noon to 4 p.m. July 26. There will be food, drinks, Pulla bread for sale by the loaf, a competitive yard game of Molkky and other games

The archives, which includes a museum which celebrates the history of the region and its links with Nordic nations, are at 1056 State Route 4 in Naselle.