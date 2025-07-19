Astoria’s Lewis and Clark Circus sets reunion for July 26 Published 11:49 am Saturday, July 19, 2025

Students who participated in the Lewis and Clark Circus in the 1970s are gathering for a reunion.

It will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 26 at the Lewis and Clark School 92179 Lewis and Clark Road, in Astoria.

The students participated doing real circus acts while in the sixth, seventh and eighth grades. Acts included single, double and triple trapeze, balance and shoot through ladder, teeter board, Spanish webs, swinging ladders, adagio quartet, rolla rolla duet, fire eating, bicycle built for seven, unicycles, juggling, hanging perch pole, slack wire and clown acts.

The circus performances were held in the former Lewis and Clark School gymnasium. Among key people making it happen were educators Max and Judy Bigby. The group traveled to perform at Portland State, Ashland, Warm Springs, and at the Seaside Convention Center. They traveled for a personal appearance in Portland with Red Skelton.

They had help from many community notables.

The Bigbys commended supporters at Clatsop Community College, as well as Wilt Paulson of Lectro, who engineered and built circus equipment, Danny and Arlene Jones of the Astoria Beauty School did hair and makeup for performances, costumes were sewed by Jean Bogh, Nancy Lockett, Mary Longtain, and many mothers of the costume team headed by Lockett

Leonard Vernon helped with technical support and the use of his calliope. Ray Propst, Vic Kee and Waverly Warila helped with programs and photos.

• The circus was featured in the Cumtux publication from the Clatsop County Historical Society, Spring 2023 Vol. 43 No. 3 issue.