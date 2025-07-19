Kids can learn about ceramics and the importance of bees Published 8:41 am Saturday, July 19, 2025

ILWACO — Ilwaco Artworks at 109 First Ave. N., in Ilwaco, will host a class called “Kids Bee Cups – Clay Play.” which combines ceramics with ecology.

The session is 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. July 26.

Hans Miles from the Artworks team describes it as “a fun, hands-on workshop where young artists ages 7 and up can squish, shape and explore the world of clay and ecology.

“With guided instruction and room to play, kids will create their own bee water cups, small ceramic vessels that help pollinators stay hydrated and show how art can support the natural world.”

He said this fun and educational workshop “invites curiosity, creativity, and care for the natural world.”

Cost is $20.

For details, email ilwacoartworks@gmail.com or call (360) 777-1300.