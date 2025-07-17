Talk planned on ceramics at Ilwaco Artworks Published 1:46 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

ILWACO — Ilwaco Artworks at 109 First Ave. N., in Ilwaco, will host a speaker on ceramics 6 p.m. July 23.

Stanton Hunter is an artist, writer, and professor whose work has been widely exhibited. Recently retired from Chaffey College in California where he taught ceramics since 2005, his practice explores contemplative studies, perception, and music through vessels, sculptural forms and the impact of place. His talk is titled, “A couple of Stanton’s Artist Residencies.”