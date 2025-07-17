Astoria Sunday Market Kids Club members learn where food comes from Published 11:00 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

Tamara Cameron, Astoria Sunday Market manager, has many duties.

But one of her favorites is encouraging the Astoria Sunday Market Kids’ Club.

The program is modeled after a national program called “Power of Produce” created by the Farmers Market Coalition. Its mission is to educate and encourage children to take part in the local food system and understand the benefits of eating nutritious foods.

Cameron said providing activities to allow kids to engage with local food and farmers encourages a better understanding about farmers and where food comes from.

“By empowering kids to make healthy food choices, we hope to improve future health outcomes of childhood obesity and diabetes while encouraging a new generation of informed, healthy market shoppers,” she said.

The ASM Kids’ Club is free to all children ages 5 to 12, with an emphasis on children with less access to fresh, local healthy food options. Each week, when registered participants check in, they receive two tokens, worth $1 each, to purchase fresh produce at the market.

“In addition, we provide a weekly activity. These activities are ongoing, so children can walk up and participate at any time,” Cameron added. “Examples of activities include food tastings, transplanting garden plants, market bingo, seed saving, scavenger hunts, creating healthy meals, local food-based art projects and more.”

Kids Club is sponsored by Viridian Architecture and the Astoria Co-Op’s Change for Community Fund.

• The ASM Kids Club booth is located at the corner of Duane Street and 12th Street next to the market’s information booth. Kids and/or parents can walk up and register. Youngsters from out of town are welcome to participate.