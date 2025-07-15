Public urged to support cross-Columbia swimmers July 19 Published 11:12 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Leaders at Columbia Memorial Hospital are inviting the public to cheer on the participants in the “Swim Across the Columbia” event July 19.

The event is timed ahead of the upcoming Astoria Regatta.

Swimmers and kayakers have been training for the six-mile swim across the Columbia River from Knappton Cove, Wash., to the Columbia River Maritime Museum in Astoria.

It was a tradition in 1934. Last year it was revived by a senior hospital staff member, Dr. Paul Silka. On a rainy Sunday morning, 15 swimmers braved the Columbia River, starting at Knappton Cove Heritage Center. This event marked the return after 90 years as part of a fundraiser for Columbia Memorial Hospital’s expansion project. Despite fog, swimmers accompanied by kayakers, traveled five miles.

Matthew Knapik, an experienced open water swimmer, reached the Astoria side first. Grace Laman was the first woman to finish.

Safety was a priority, with jet ski operators and the South Pacific County Technical Rescue team assisting throughout. The event was one of several endurance challenges by hospital staff to raise funds for the expansion project.

This year, CMH wants to encourage people to turn out to support the swimmers and kayakers finishing the river crossing at the plaza outside the Maritime Museum from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. There will be pastries and fruit available from the Astoria Co-op and roasted coffee for purchase from All Good Coffee Co.

Astoria Regatta volunteers will have merchandise available for purchase as this year’s Regatta season is kicked off. The actual Regatta will be Aug. 6 to Aug. 9. Look for details in upcoming editions of Coast Weekend and at www.coastweekend.com

Proceeds from the swim benefit the BuildCMH Expansion Project. Learn more about the project at https://www.columbiamemorial.org/buildcmh.