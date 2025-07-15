Boats at the Barbey ready to set sail July 19 Published 12:26 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Model boats will be in the spotlight at the “Boats at the Barbey” program at the Columbia River Maritime Museum.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 19 at the Barbey Maritime Center, 2042 Marine Drive, in Astoria.

There will be demonstrations beginning at 11 a.m. led by members of the Portland Model Power Boat Association. Springer tugs take the spotlight at noon. The museum will be renting sailboats from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. The tugs return at 1:30 with further demonstrations by the PMPBA to conclude.

The Sam Johnson Woodworking Shop will be open throughout and there will be static displays and activities for all ages, plus information about the museum’s expansion project.