Ten Fifteen Theater’s signature fundraiser returns July 19 Published 10:05 am Monday, July 14, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Members of the Triple Moon Bellydance will be among performers at the Ten Fifteen Theater. 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Joanne Rideout, pictured during the visit of the U.S. Coast Guard Eagle, will be telling stories during the Ten Fifteen Theater’s “Performathon.” 3/3 Swipe or click to see more The Astoria Ukulele Orchestra promises to entertain at the “Performathon.”

“Performathon,” the Ten Fifteen Theater’s annual fundraiser, returns to the stage July 19.

The event, which will last 12 hours, begins at 10:15 a..m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children.

A goal of $10,000 has been set. Danyelle Tinker, executive artistic director, said this will help offset a reduction in grant funding because of changes at the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA).

“This year’s fundraiser will shift from a 24-hour to a 12-plus-hour event, and will continue to feature all the wild and wacky performances that audiences have come to expect,” she said.

Supporters can participate from afar via a virtual silent auction, which went live online July 7. Bidders have the opportunity to win a variety of prizes, including a weekend getaway, gardening and makeup services.

Featured performances include story telling with Joanne Rideout, magic by Seth Howard, the Astoria Ukulele Orchestra, Daylight Cums and Triple Moon Bellydance.

Tickets will allow entry into an after-party, which begins at 10:30 p.m. and will feature music by local band Get Down Moses.

Purchase tickets online at www.thetenfifteentheater.com.

The silent auction is online at https://www.32auctions.com/performathon25