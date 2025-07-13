Survey quantifies Astoria arts activities Published 10:25 pm Sunday, July 13, 2025

Jessamyn Grace West wants to get the word out about the importance of the arts in Astoria.

West, executive director of the Astoria Arts and Movement Center, has been appointed as the Arts and Culture program director for the city of Astoria.

The city identified supporting the arts as a key to helping the North Coast economy thrive when it adopted a five-year plan in 2023.

This month she is promoting a public survey about artists and arts-related events. She hopes people will log on to https://astoria.art and respond. The survey seeks to quantify various categories of artists like visual, digital, video, performing, potters, textile artists, metalworkers and jewelers. It is gathering information about art venues and events, including performances, art fairs, festivals and public art installations.

Aug. 1 is the deadline. Afterward, West will collate material. She plans a series of stakeholder meetings in the fall to help refine a plan to address the greatest needs. “It will be a really helpful roadmap of priorities, based on community feedback,” she added.

For questions about the survey, email hello@Astoria.art.