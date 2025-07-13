Long Beach embraces creativity of Sandsations Published 4:51 pm Sunday, July 13, 2025

1/4 Swipe or click to see more Brittany Black, is in her third year of organizing Sandsations with the Long Beach Merchant Association, managing a team of more than 40 volunteers. She and Lisa Donze carefully crafted this piece to promote the festival is at the Snow Peak Campground in Long Beach. Brittany Black 2/4 Swipe or click to see more Sandsations is the Long Beach Peninsula’s annual sandcastle-building event. The creations provide several days of “ooohs” and “aaahs” as the designs take shape ready for judging. Luke Whittaker 3/4 Swipe or click to see more Sandsations attracts creative souls from all over the region who compete for bragging rights. The care seems to extend to getting every grain of sand in the right place to create an artistic effect. Luke Whittaker 4/4 Swipe or click to see more Afterward, Mother Nature has the last word and only photographs and memories remain. Luke Whittaker

One of the most cherished and long-standing traditions in Pacific County, the Sandsations Sand Sculpture Festival, is returning to Long Beach for the 29th year.

Professional carvers and amateur enthusiasts will come together at the Bolstad Beach Approach to showcase their artistic visions carved in beach sand.

The main event organizer, Brittany Black, is in her third year of organizing the event with the Long Beach Merchants Association, managing a team of more than 40 volunteers.

A self-professed lifelong event organizer, Black has been a sand carver and Sandsations participant for a decade and has participated in many competitions over the years. She made her first sand sculpture in Long Beach, a Legends of the Northwest composition featuring DP Cooper, Jake the Alligator Man and Sasquatch. Her most recent creation is a welcome sign at the Snow Peak Campfield, which she made with Lisa Donze.

“I know what sand carvers need,” she said. “Sand, lots of water and good energy. And I have a really good idea what people like to see.”

Location

In contrast to past years, when the sculptures were made on the beach proper, this year’s showcase will take place along the Bolstad Approach (the adjacent portions of the beach will be closed to vehicular beach traffic for the duration). This enables sculptures to last for several days, rather than be washed away by the tides.

A handful of master carver teams, each consisting of up to eight carvers, were to begin their work July 16. By the night of July 18, their creations will come to life.

“Coming out and seeing the whole process from build up to carve down is really a cool experience,” Black said. “Come for the long weekend and then go out there every day, twice a day, to see the progress, and then visit our beautiful Peninsula.”

The full showcase and team competition will then culminate in festivities on July 19.

Other competition categories will include those for amateur carvers and children, including In the Little Beach Builders category for under-12s, all of whom can sign up to participate until the day of the main event.

Lessons

“We definitely encourage kids and amateurs to participate,” Black said. Master carvers will offer free sand carving lessons throughout the event.

Food trucks, art vendors, and live music at a beer garden will also be available. Pirates will arrr! on the beach among flying kites as well; a mermaid or two may make an appearance.

The merchants association doesn’t track the numbers of spectators, but based on hotel bookings in the area and the schedule being more spread out, Black said, “I have a pretty good feeling this year is going to be quite busy, I think we’ll actually hit record numbers.”

For more details, log on to www.longbeachmerchants.com/sandsations.